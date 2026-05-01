Jake Bennett strong in MLB debut, Jarren Duran's 3-run blast lifts Red Sox over Astros

It was a night of firsts for the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston promoted left-hander Jake Bennett, who made his Major League debut in place of Garrett Crochet after the ace landed on the injured list earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Chad Tracy managed his first game at Fenway Park as interim manager, marking his first time stepping onto the field in that role at the iconic ballpark.

“It’s cool,” Tracy said. “It’s everything I thought it would be. “Before today, I had not stepped onto the field. Came a few years ago. Alex had invited me down to come on a Monday for a series and it ended up raining all day long. We were playing the Yankees. I never actually go on the field. It has been cool."

The night of firsts was punctuated by an impressive outing from Bennett, who tossed five innings, allowing five hits, one run (a solo homer), with two walks and three strikeouts to earn his first big league win in a 3-1 Red Sox victory over the Astros.

Calm and composed, Bennett took the mound and quickly retired Carlos Correa on two pitches, getting the veteran to fly out to Jarren Duran on a 93.6 mph sinker. One batter later, he faced Yordan Alvarez, who hit 12 home runs in April, the second-most in Astros history, and won the battle, striking him out looking on a 94.7 mph sinker on the outer half.

Houston made Bennett work in the first inning, forcing him to throw 27 pitches, but he settled in from there.

Bennett cruised into the third before Correa connected on a 93.2 mph four-seam fastball, sending it into the Green Monster seats to give Houston a 1-0 lead. The solo shot didn’t faze the left-hander, who bounced back by getting Christian Walker to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Carlos Correa mashes one to the Green Monster 💪 pic.twitter.com/uO3p0Gd5UG — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2026

Boston responded in the bottom half, plating three runs in an inning sparked by one of the game’s biggest at-bats, an 11-pitch walk from Carlos Narváez. Caleb Durbin followed with a single up the middle, putting two on for Duran.

Duran, who entered the game in an 0-for-14 skid and hitting just .170, turned things around. Using his new toe tap, he timed a 78.6 mph curveball from Mike Burrows and launched it over the bullpens for a three-run homer, just the third three-run shot for Boston this season, joining Willson Contreras and Trevor Story.

In total, the Red Sox had five consecutive hitters reach base in the third inning.

Speaking of Contreras, his first at-bat had an odd moment. After getting hit by a pitch from Burrows, he initially broke toward the mound before picking up the ball, flipping it back to Burrows, and jogging to first.

Willson Contreras got hit by a pitch and then picked it up and gave it back to the pitcher 😭 pic.twitter.com/JvElvEHQtT — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2026