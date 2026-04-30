Giardi: Super Bowl loss lingers, and that may be a good thing for the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH - Even with the calendar turning and a new season rapidly approaching (OTAs isn’t real football), the loss in Super Bowl LX still lingers for a couple of key contributors to the run.

“I watched a little. It still stings, to be honest with you,” Hunter Henry told us earlier this week. “Obviously, we didn’t play to the capability that we wanted to play at all on the biggest stage, and that was very disappointing and hard to process for a while. Definitely has taken a while. It still stings. But I think that is good. That’s good that it stings. It’s good. It makes you want to work a little harder to get all the way to the end. To then not achieve it was hard.”

“It’s disappointing. It stings, it hurts,” Robert Spillane added. “It feels like that wasn’t supposed to be a part of our journey, but obviously it is. All you can do from that is learn from it, grow as a person as a player, and that’s our focus.”

The season was magical. Unexpected on many levels. As the wins started adding up, the expectations grew. And yet, the Pats still delivered in the face of increasing pressure. It was remarkable, right up until it wasn’t. The Seahawks were better. They played better right from the start. So the storybook season ended with a whimper.

“Obviously, getting there was big, but we didn’t make it all the way. We didn’t do enough,” Henry said. “So, you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror. What can you do more? How can you be better? How can I be a better teammate? How can I be a better player so that at the end we can hoist that trophy and not be the one to walk off the field?”

So Henry, Spillane and plenty of others who return from that team can now call on the experience. However, a couple of newcomers who will be depended on heavily - Dre’Mont Jones and Alijah Vera-Tucker - won’t have that same recall. Jones is entering his 9th season; Vera-Tucker is embarking on year 6. Neither has appeared in a single playoff game.