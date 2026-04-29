Kristian Campbell finding his swing again; could he spark Red Sox offense? 'Yeah, for sure. I definitely could'

As you walk down the tunnel behind the WooSox’ dugout at Polar Park before a game, the crack of the bat echoes throughout the hallway. The batting cage sits just off the tunnel, and more often than not, that’s where you’ll find Kristian Campbell.

Campbell has spent the early part of the season in Worcester, putting in extra work to refine his approach at the plate as he looks to get back to the big leagues. Once one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Red Sox system, he burst onto the scene two years ago and quickly established himself as one of the organization’s most promising young players. Now, he’s working his way back, just as Boston searches for answers of its own.

The Red Sox are coming off a wild Saturday in which the offense finally broke out, erupting for 17 runs on 17 hits in a rout of the Orioles at Camden Yards. For the first time in weeks, the lineup looked cohesive, like a team with a plan, trying to climb back into the AL East race.

But hours after that win, the organization made sweeping changes, firing Alex Cora and multiple members of his coaching staff. On Sunday, Boston scored five runs and was aggressive on the bases under new interim manager Chad Tracy. The front office wanted a new voice, a new direction, and, more than anything, a spark.

Before the shakeup, Boston had already been scrambling for solutions, shuffling pitchers to patch together a taxed staff. Naturally, the question follows: could help come from the position-player side as well?

If called upon, the 23-year-old Campbell believes he can be part of that answer.

“Yeah, for sure. I definitely could,” Campbell said confidently. “I feel like I'm going in the right direction right now. So whenever or if they ever make that decision, I'll be ready. But for right now, I just got to focus on getting ready. So when I do get the opportunity and take it, I don't take it for granted and go do what I can up there at the best of my ability.

Campbell said he isn’t focused on what’s happening in Boston, instead concentrating on being the best version of himself in Worcester while doubling down on what he believes he can bring to the Red Sox.

“But I definitely could,” said Campbell a second time on helping the Red Sox offense. “I think it all comes around at the end of the day. I mean, it's tough up there, obviously, but it's a pretty young group. I mean, including myself, not being up there right now. It's a pretty young group.”

Kristian Campbell walks it off in Worcester! pic.twitter.com/5uS0yqLCb8 — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) April 22, 2026

Campbell has been quietly productive at Triple-A Worcester, hitting safely in 20 of his last 22 games (25-for-84, .298) with two doubles, a home run, and 12 RBI. Has three multi-hit games in his last five games (7-for-17) with two walks, two stolen bases, and two RBI.

He’s also been putting in extra work in the cage before games, continuing to refine his offensive approach.

“Offensively, I'm in a good spot,” Campbell said to Boston Sports Journal. “ I've been working on some things in the cage and stuff. I feel like I'm in a good spot offensively. I've seen the ball well, working on some new adjustments I made in the offseason, and everything's going smooth so far, so I feel good.”

A key part of his adjustments has been altering the positioning of his hands in his batting stance.

“Some of the stuff I worked on in the offseason, obviously, I lowered my hands a little bit from last season,” Campbell said. “Getting used to that. I have a lot more time than I did last year, getting used to that extra time, using that to my advantage, that’s really the main thing.”

While playing winter ball in Puerto Rico, Campbell focused on refining his new mechanics, dialing in his timing, slowing the game down, and growing more comfortable at the plate. The Red Sox sent former coaches Pete Fatse and Kyle Hudson to work with him directly, and the impact was evident. His movements became less rushed, his pitch recognition improved, and he showed a greater willingness to trust the process rather than chase results.

That shift has been a major point of emphasis for Boston’s player development staff. The organization wants the athletic Campbell to focus on process over outcome, believing the results will follow.

In 14 games in Puerto Rico, Campbell slashed .245/.403/.367 (.771 OPS) with four doubles, one triple, and six RBIs, along with 13 walks and 12 strikeouts. He also put together a seven-game hitting streak, during which he hit .308/.455/.500 (.955 OPS).

Kristian Campbell’s first homer of 2026 is to right-center. pic.twitter.com/lUuIClHbaM — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 5, 2026

“He’s obviously made some mechanical adjustments and those changes take time, it’s a process and sometimes results don’t happen overnight,” said Red Sox senior director of player development Brian Abraham to Boston Sports Journal.