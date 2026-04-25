The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the books! Through the first three rounds, the New England Patriots clearly have one eye on the future, while they continue to build for the now. New England has addressed several needs with their first three selections in Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (Rd.1 No.28), Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas (Rd.2 No.44) and Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (Rd.3 No.118).
An outstanding pass protector, Lomu projects as their long-term right tackle opposite of Will Campbell. He provides immediate depth and is expected to compete with veteran Morgan Moses in training camp, but Lomu will not be forced into action until ready. Should plans work out accordingly, the organization may have found itself a pair of bookends to protect quarterback Drake Maye for the next decade.
In Jacas, the Patriots obtained a stout pass-rusher, who possesses a similar body frame and skill-set as Harold Landry, whom he is most likely to back up as a rookie. However, securing an additional pass-rusher was a top priority this offseason after the departure of K'Lavon Chaisson to the Commanders in free agency. New England doubled down at the position, first signing Dre'Mont Jones in free agency and then backing it up with Jacas to ensure they can attack the quarterback with multiple defenders.
The Patriots front office deserves kudos for their final selection on the second day in Raridon. A complete tight end with prototypical size and stellar inline blocking ability, Raridon can also make an impact as a pass-catcher, as a tall target with reliable hands. His fit into the offense should compensate well for the loss of Austin Hooper, who returned to the Falcons as a free agent. Eventually, Raridon is expected to assume the role of starter Hunter Henry, who will turn 32 years old this season.
As they turn their attention to the final day of the draft, the Patriots have several areas of need they will seek to address, as they currently hold five more selections, including three picks in round six. Several positions still hold value, especially on defense, which figures to be the main theme on Saturday. The defensive tackle spot is one position they could turn to, as Oklahoma disruptor Gracen Halton, Florida State run-stuffer Darrell Jackson Jr. and explosive Penn State defender Zane Durant all remain on the board, while small school prospect Kaleb Proctor of Southeastern Louisiana is one of the more intriguing players to keep an eye on.
New England could look to capitalize on some of the remaining linebacker talent, such as Pittsburgh playmaker Kyle Louis, who has mysteriously slid, along with jackknife Harold Perkins of LSU, or possibly the heart and soul of the Indiana defense in Aiden Fisher. At safety, a handful of prospects remain available who could make an impact, or provide quality depth. Players such as Zakee Wheatley of Penn State, Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina, Robert Spears-Jennings of Oklahoma and VJ Payne of Kansas State all bring multiple years of starting experience at the 'Power-Four' level.
Another day of mystery and intrigue awaits. Be sure to check back for more Patriots draft analysis, as the team continues to retool towards another championship run. Below is a list of the top five players still remaining at each position, according to the BSJ Big Board.
QUARTERBACKS
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Cole Payton, North Dakota State
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
- Joe Fagnano, UConn
RUNNING BACKS
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
Jonah Coleman, Washington
Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
FULLBACKS
Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
Max Bredeson, Michigan
Truman Werremeyer, North Dakota State
Seth Adams, San Diego State
Vaughn Pemberton, Boston College
WIDE RECEIVERS
Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
Deion Burks, Oklahoma
Skyler Bell, UConn
- Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
TIGHT ENDS
Michael Trigg, Baylor
Tanner Koziol, Houston
Justin Joly, North Carolina State
Joe Royer, Cincinnati
- Dallen Bentley, Utah
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Carver Willis, Washington
Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
Drew Shelton, Penn State
Isaiah World, Oregon
- Jude Bowry, Boston College
GUARDS
Beau Stephens, Iowa
Kage Casey, Boise State
Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
CENTERS
Sam Hecht, Kansas State
Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Connor Lew, Auburn
Brian Parker II, Duke
- Pat Coogan, Indiana
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
Zane Durant, Penn State
Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
- Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
EDGE RUSHERS
Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
LT Overton, Alabama
Max Llewellyn, Iowa
- Tyreak Sapp, Florida
LINEBACKERS
Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
Harold Perkins, LSU
Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Xavian Sorey, Arkansas
CORNERBACKS
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Keionte Scott, Miami
Keith Abney, Arizona State
Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Ephesians Prysock, Washington
SAFETIES
Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
VJ Payne, Kansas State
- Genesis Smith, Arizona
KICKERS
Dominic Zvada, Michigan
Drew Stevens, Iowa
Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
Nate Reed, Delaware
Trey Smack, Florida
PUNTERS
Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
Brett Thorson, Georgia
Mitch McCarthy, Indiana
Tommy Doman, Florida
LONG SNAPPERS
Ben Mann, Boston College
John Ferlman, Ohio State
Luke Basso, Oregon
Beau Gardner, Georgia
Rocco Underwood, Florida