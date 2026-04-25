The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the books! Through the first three rounds, the New England Patriots clearly have one eye on the future, while they continue to build for the now. New England has addressed several needs with their first three selections in Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (Rd.1 No.28), Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas (Rd.2 No.44) and Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (Rd.3 No.118).

An outstanding pass protector, Lomu projects as their long-term right tackle opposite of Will Campbell. He provides immediate depth and is expected to compete with veteran Morgan Moses in training camp, but Lomu will not be forced into action until ready. Should plans work out accordingly, the organization may have found itself a pair of bookends to protect quarterback Drake Maye for the next decade.

In Jacas, the Patriots obtained a stout pass-rusher, who possesses a similar body frame and skill-set as Harold Landry, whom he is most likely to back up as a rookie. However, securing an additional pass-rusher was a top priority this offseason after the departure of K'Lavon Chaisson to the Commanders in free agency. New England doubled down at the position, first signing Dre'Mont Jones in free agency and then backing it up with Jacas to ensure they can attack the quarterback with multiple defenders.

The Patriots front office deserves kudos for their final selection on the second day in Raridon. A complete tight end with prototypical size and stellar inline blocking ability, Raridon can also make an impact as a pass-catcher, as a tall target with reliable hands. His fit into the offense should compensate well for the loss of Austin Hooper, who returned to the Falcons as a free agent. Eventually, Raridon is expected to assume the role of starter Hunter Henry, who will turn 32 years old this season.

As they turn their attention to the final day of the draft, the Patriots have several areas of need they will seek to address, as they currently hold five more selections, including three picks in round six. Several positions still hold value, especially on defense, which figures to be the main theme on Saturday. The defensive tackle spot is one position they could turn to, as Oklahoma disruptor Gracen Halton, Florida State run-stuffer Darrell Jackson Jr. and explosive Penn State defender Zane Durant all remain on the board, while small school prospect Kaleb Proctor of Southeastern Louisiana is one of the more intriguing players to keep an eye on.

New England could look to capitalize on some of the remaining linebacker talent, such as Pittsburgh playmaker Kyle Louis, who has mysteriously slid, along with jackknife Harold Perkins of LSU, or possibly the heart and soul of the Indiana defense in Aiden Fisher. At safety, a handful of prospects remain available who could make an impact, or provide quality depth. Players such as Zakee Wheatley of Penn State, Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina, Robert Spears-Jennings of Oklahoma and VJ Payne of Kansas State all bring multiple years of starting experience at the 'Power-Four' level.

Another day of mystery and intrigue awaits. Be sure to check back for more Patriots draft analysis, as the team continues to retool towards another championship run. Below is a list of the top five players still remaining at each position, according to the BSJ Big Board.

QUARTERBACKS

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Cole Payton, North Dakota State Cade Klubnik, Clemson Haynes King, Georgia Tech Joe Fagnano, UConn

RUNNING BACKS

Kaytron Allen, Penn State Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas Jonah Coleman, Washington Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

FULLBACKS

Riley Nowakowski, Indiana Max Bredeson, Michigan Truman Werremeyer, North Dakota State Seth Adams, San Diego State Vaughn Pemberton, Boston College

WIDE RECEIVERS

Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State Deion Burks, Oklahoma Skyler Bell, UConn Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

TIGHT ENDS

Michael Trigg, Baylor Tanner Koziol, Houston Justin Joly, North Carolina State Joe Royer, Cincinnati Dallen Bentley, Utah

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Carver Willis, Washington Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M Drew Shelton, Penn State Isaiah World, Oregon Jude Bowry, Boston College

GUARDS

Beau Stephens, Iowa Kage Casey, Boise State Jalen Farmer, Kentucky Jeremiah Wright, Auburn Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

CENTERS

Sam Hecht, Kansas State Parker Brailsford, Alabama Connor Lew, Auburn Brian Parker II, Duke Pat Coogan, Indiana

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Gracen Halton, Oklahoma Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State Zane Durant, Penn State Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

EDGE RUSHERS

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Joshua Josephs, Tennessee LT Overton, Alabama Max Llewellyn, Iowa Tyreak Sapp, Florida

LINEBACKERS

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Harold Perkins, LSU Aiden Fisher, Indiana Deontae Lawson, Alabama Xavian Sorey, Arkansas

CORNERBACKS

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Keionte Scott, Miami Keith Abney, Arizona State Will Lee III, Texas A&M Ephesians Prysock, Washington

SAFETIES

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma VJ Payne, Kansas State Genesis Smith, Arizona

KICKERS

Dominic Zvada, Michigan Drew Stevens, Iowa Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii Nate Reed, Delaware Trey Smack, Florida

PUNTERS

Ryan Eckley, Michigan State Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse Brett Thorson, Georgia Mitch McCarthy, Indiana Tommy Doman, Florida

LONG SNAPPERS