NFL Draft: Expect Defense To Be Strong Theme On Day 3 as Wolf takes control taken at BSJ Headquarters (NFL DRAFT COVERAGE)

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NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

NFL Draft: Expect Defense To Be Strong Theme On Day 3 as Wolf takes control

By Ric Serritella

Apr 25, 2026an hour ago

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The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the books! Through the first three rounds, the New England Patriots clearly have one eye on the future, while they continue to build for the now. New England has addressed several needs with their first three selections in Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (Rd.1 No.28), Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas (Rd.2 No.44) and Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (Rd.3 No.118).

An outstanding pass protector, Lomu projects as their long-term right tackle opposite of Will Campbell. He provides immediate depth and is expected to compete with veteran Morgan Moses in training camp, but Lomu will not be forced into action until ready. Should plans work out accordingly, the organization may have found itself a pair of bookends to protect quarterback Drake Maye for the next decade.

In Jacas, the Patriots obtained a stout pass-rusher, who possesses a similar body frame and skill-set as Harold Landry, whom he is most likely to back up as a rookie. However, securing an additional pass-rusher was a top priority this offseason after the departure of K'Lavon Chaisson to the Commanders in free agency. New England doubled down at the position, first signing Dre'Mont Jones in free agency and then backing it up with Jacas to ensure they can attack the quarterback with multiple defenders.

The Patriots front office deserves kudos for their final selection on the second day in Raridon. A complete tight end with prototypical size and stellar inline blocking ability, Raridon can also make an impact as a pass-catcher, as a tall target with reliable hands. His fit into the offense should compensate well for the loss of Austin Hooper, who returned to the Falcons as a free agent. Eventually, Raridon is expected to assume the role of starter Hunter Henry, who will turn 32 years old this season.

As they turn their attention to the final day of the draft, the Patriots have several areas of need they will seek to address, as they currently hold five more selections, including three picks in round six. Several positions still hold value, especially on defense, which figures to be the main theme on Saturday. The defensive tackle spot is one position they could turn to, as Oklahoma disruptor Gracen Halton, Florida State run-stuffer Darrell Jackson Jr. and explosive Penn State defender Zane Durant all remain on the board, while small school prospect Kaleb Proctor of Southeastern Louisiana is one of the more intriguing players to keep an eye on.

New England could look to capitalize on some of the remaining linebacker talent, such as Pittsburgh playmaker Kyle Louis, who has mysteriously slid, along with jackknife Harold Perkins of LSU, or possibly the heart and soul of the Indiana defense in Aiden Fisher. At safety, a handful of prospects remain available who could make an impact, or provide quality depth. Players such as Zakee Wheatley of Penn State, Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina, Robert Spears-Jennings of Oklahoma and VJ Payne of Kansas State all bring multiple years of starting experience at the 'Power-Four' level.

Another day of mystery and intrigue awaits. Be sure to check back for more Patriots draft analysis, as the team continues to retool towards another championship run. Below is a list of the top five players still remaining at each position, according to the BSJ Big Board

QUARTERBACKS

  1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

  2. Cole Payton, North Dakota State

  3. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

  4. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

  5. Joe Fagnano, UConn

RUNNING BACKS

  1. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

  2. Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

  3. Jonah Coleman, Washington

  4. Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

  5. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

FULLBACKS

  1. Riley Nowakowski, Indiana

  2. Max Bredeson, Michigan

  3. Truman Werremeyer, North Dakota State

  4. Seth Adams, San Diego State

  5. Vaughn Pemberton, Boston College

WIDE RECEIVERS

  1. Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

  2. Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

  3. Deion Burks, Oklahoma

  4. Skyler Bell, UConn

  5. Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

TIGHT ENDS

  1. Michael Trigg, Baylor

  2. Tanner Koziol, Houston

  3. Justin Joly, North Carolina State

  4. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

  5. Dallen Bentley, Utah

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

  1. Carver Willis, Washington

  2. Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

  3. Drew Shelton, Penn State

  4. Isaiah World, Oregon

  5. Jude Bowry, Boston College

GUARDS

  1. Beau Stephens, Iowa

  2. Kage Casey, Boise State

  3. Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

  4. Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

  5. Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

CENTERS

  1. Sam Hecht, Kansas State

  2. Parker Brailsford, Alabama

  3. Connor Lew, Auburn

  4. Brian Parker II, Duke

  5. Pat Coogan, Indiana

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

  1. Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

  2. Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

  3. Zane Durant, Penn State

  4. Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

  5. Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

EDGE RUSHERS

  1. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

  2. Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

  3. LT Overton, Alabama

  4. Max Llewellyn, Iowa

  5. Tyreak Sapp, Florida

LINEBACKERS

  1. Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

  2. Harold Perkins, LSU

  3. Aiden Fisher, Indiana

  4. Deontae Lawson, Alabama

  5. Xavian Sorey, Arkansas

CORNERBACKS

  1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

  2. Keionte Scott, Miami

  3. Keith Abney, Arizona State

  4. Will Lee III, Texas A&M

  5. Ephesians Prysock, Washington

SAFETIES

  1. Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

  2. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

  3. Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

  4. VJ Payne, Kansas State

  5. Genesis Smith, Arizona  

KICKERS

  1. Dominic Zvada, Michigan

  2. Drew Stevens, Iowa

  3. Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii

  4. Nate Reed, Delaware

  5. Trey Smack, Florida

PUNTERS

  1. Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

  2. Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

  3. Brett Thorson, Georgia

  4. Mitch McCarthy, Indiana

  5. Tommy Doman, Florida

LONG SNAPPERS

  1. Ben Mann, Boston College

  2. John Ferlman, Ohio State

  3. Luke Basso, Oregon

  4. Beau Gardner, Georgia

  5. Rocco Underwood, Florida

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