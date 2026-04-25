Giardi: Intel on Patriots' day three picks - DB Prunty, OT Crownover, LB Obiazor taken at BSJ Headquarters (NFL DRAFT COVERAGE)

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NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

Giardi: Intel on Patriots' day three picks - DB Prunty, OT Crownover, LB Obiazor

By Mike Giardi

Apr 25, 20262 hours ago

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Thanks for hanging in. This will be your one-stop shopping for all the day three picks.

5th Round (31) - Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest
6th round (198) - Dametrious Crownover, RT, Texas A&M

7th round (212) - Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU

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5th Round (31) - Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest

Patriots make their first day three pick, #171 overall, and let’s just say it’s a little off the board. Karon Prunty, a cornerback out of Wake Forest, gets the call.

Prunty is long (6’2”, 190) and fast (4.5 40 and a 6.82 three-cone), who had three different stops in his collegiate career: Kansas, transferred to North Carolina A&T (”coaching issue,” he told us), before finally becoming a Demon Deacon. The Pats were one of four teams that brought Prunty in for a top-30 visit, but the league-wide view was that this was a player more likely to be an undrafted priority free agent, or maybe worth a flier in the seventh round. That’s not how the Pats staff viewed him. Time will tell if they’re right.

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