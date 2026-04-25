Bedard: Some thoughts on the Patriots' depth chart after the draft - some holes remain

The draft has concluded, which means most of the Patriots' roster is set for the start of offseason practices, with A.J. Brown, undrafted free agents, and departures likely to happen at some point. It should be pointed out that Mike Vrabel was NOT consulted at all on today's picks.

"So, last night we kind of talked through things and made the decision that the time away really needs to be time away, so we were not in contact with Mike today other than some just, ‘Hope everything's going OK’ kind of texts early this morning," Eliot Wolf said.

Some thoughts on the depth chart, concentrating on how the draft picks will fit in:

POSITIONS THE PATRIOTS DIDN'T FORTIFY - YET

Defensive tackle: With the departure of Khyiris Tonga, you figured the Patriots would look to add a run stuffer. I'm sure that will be partially addressed in undrafted free agency, but the Patriots will likely be looking to see who is released around the league at the spot.

Right guard: I don't think you'll see sixth-round pick Dametrious Crownover there very much, at least not for a while. The Patriots are going to need a third tackle if Morgan Moses is done after this season, so it would be wise to start developing the project that is Crownover there before moving him around. Still, the expectation was for the Patriots to take a guard with center ability at some point, but that can also be addressed with UDFAs. That's where the Patriots found David Andrews.

Z WR 2: I think we all know Brown is coming at some point, but it's a mild surprise the Patriots didn't draft a receiver late with Mack Hollins in a contract year. Another UDFA spot, but don't count out Jon Jiles.

Punter: Bryce Baringer is in a contract season and could use some competition, which is expected to come from a UDFA or a street free agent.

Safety: Another spot that will be up to a UDFA to complete a room with Kevin Byard not getting any younger and on a one-year deal.