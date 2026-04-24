BSJ Game Report: Celtics 108, 76ers 100 - Boston secures clutch win

PHILADELPHIA — After a Game 2 mess, the Boston Celtics entered the Thunderdome on Friday night (in this case, also known as Xfinity Mobile Arena). Their opponent? The Philadelphia 76ers. The result? A down-to-the-wire, heart-in-your-stomach affair.

Both teams went back and forth. Neither was perfect, and there were plenty of mistakes to go around.

But by the end of the night, the sheer determination of Jaylen Brown helped steer the ship. Big-time shots from Payton Pritchard and Jayson Tatum backed it up, as did Derrick White's offensive rebounding.

Up: Jaylen Brown

It was an imperfect night for Brown. He had some untimely drives for turnovers, and he missed a few potential kick-out passes. But for the most part, he was the Celtics' most consistent offensive option.

On a night when Boston needed buckets, he provided. Brown got to his spots, rose up above the defense, and made the same tough shots he's been making all season.

Brown has had many better games this year. This wasn't even his best playoff game (out of three). But the Celtics needed points, and he gave them points.

And when the Celtics needed points late in this game, Brown was there. He looked like the MVP candidate Boston needed.

Plus, on the defensive end, Brown took his game to another level. He was all over the place, blocking shots, getting in passing lanes, and employing perfectly aggressive point-of-attack defense.

Brown left everything he had on the floor, even playing through a particularly brutal twisted ankle he suffered with 5:39 to go in the fourth quarter.

He just looked like he wanted it more.