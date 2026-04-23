Giardi: Patriots 'little surprised' to get Lomu in round one

FOXBOROUGH - There were 7 tackles that were earmarked for the first round. The Patriots made a minor move up the board (trading #31 and #125 to the Bills) and got the last one remaining, taking Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall selection in round one. That they got him at this stage of the draft was unexpected. In fact, the Pats canceled his 30 visit.

“Frankly, I was a little surprised that he was still available,” Eliot Wolf told us shortly after the Pats made the pick. “That’s why we decided to move up a little bit. We’re excited to add him.”

“It was such a surreal feeling,” Lomu said over Zoom, admitting he went blank for a second. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for my entire life.”

Lomu is just a puppy. 21 years of age, a redshirt sophomore coming out of Utah. He started for two years as the Utes' left tackle, while the higher-drafted Spencer Fano (9th overall to the Cleveland Browns) manned the right side. That begs the question: where is he going to play in New England?

“Will’s the left tackle,” Wolf declared, noting that Lomu did do some pre-draft work on the right side. “He's very athletic, so I don't think either side will be a problem for him.”

“I just want to play,” Lomu said when asked about working at right tackle. “Whatever positions open. I just want to get on the field and play. Will (Campbell) already sent me a text. I haven't been able to respond yet, but you know, I love that: being able to come into a room and they just drafted him last year. Two guys who are going to be able to learn (together).”