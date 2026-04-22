Red Sox Roster Moves: Boston promotes lefty Eduardo Rivera in surprise call-up; Kutter Crawford remains 'shut down'

The Red Sox entered the season with pitching depth as a clear organizational strength, but that depth has quickly been tested. As a result, Boston is turning to young left-hander Eduardo Rivera, who is set to make the jump from Double-A to the big leagues for his debut.

Rivera was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and was scheduled to pitch Thursday in a piggyback role behind Alec Gamboa against the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park. Instead, plans changed, Rivera will be added to the 40-man roster and head to Fenway Park for Wednesday night’s game against the Yankees.

The Red Sox are optioning right-hander Jack Anderson to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Rivera. Anderson made three multi-inning appearances after debuting last week in Minneapolis, posting a 3.38 ERA with six strikeouts over eight innings. He allowed one run on four hits across two innings in Tuesday’s loss to the Yankees.

Rivera, 22, signed with Boston as a minor league free agent in 2024 after being released by the Athletics, who originally selected him in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The left-hander impressed in 2025, posting a 2.48 ERA over 87 innings between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

This spring, Rivera was among several Red Sox players who left camp to compete in the World Baseball Classic. Pitching for Puerto Rico, he struck out nine batters while allowing three runs on two hits, four walks, and a hit batter over 6 2/3 innings across two appearances.

"I watched him throw a couple outings on TV (in WBC) and it looks like he's got really good stuff, but I didn't get to see him throw a lot in person. So I'm looking forward to that," WooSox manager Chad Tracy said about Rivera prior to Worcester's game onTuesday.

4 entradas en CERO. ¡ESTE ES EL MOMENTO DE EDUARDO RIVERA! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fELE8fUtWl — MLB Español (@mlbespanol) March 8, 2026