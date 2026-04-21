Red Sox offense stalls in 4-0 loss to Yankees; Luis Gil silences Boston bats

The Red Sox offense looked lifeless Tuesday night, getting shut out for the second time this season while managing just four hits against Yankees starter Luis Gil in a 4-0 loss.

Gil dominated the Red Sox lineup, allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out eight over 6 1/3 innings. Giancarlo Stanton led the Yankees' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Both Gil and Red Sox starter Connelly Early were sharp through the first five innings. Early was tagged for a solo homer by Stanton in the second that clanked off the light tower, while Gil kept Boston’s bats quiet throughout that stretch. Stanton’s homer was a 369-foot blast that left his bat at 111.5 mph. His second-inning homer was his eighth career home run in 40 games at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox left-hander ran into trouble in the sixth, issuing back-to-back walks to open the inning. Cohasset native Ben Rice then barreled a changeup from Early, driving it off the Green Monster for a two-run double to extend the Yankees’ lead to 3-0.

Early followed by walking Cody Bellinger, his third free pass of the night, prompting Alex Cora to turn to the bullpen.

“Did good until he lost it there,” Cora said. “Command was an issue in that inning but the outing besides that it was a good one.”

Early’s final line: three runs allowed over 5 1/3 innings on five hits, with three walks, a hit batter, and four strikeouts. He generated nine swings and misses and threw 57.6% of his pitches for strikes, according to Baseball Savant.

The outing also snapped a streak of eight consecutive starts to begin his career in which he allowed two runs or fewer, tying Dave Ferriss (1945) for the longest such run by a Red Sox pitcher (min. 20 innings) in the Live-Ball Era.

After using seven relievers on Monday following Sonny Gray’s injury, Cora turned to rookie Jack Anderson to finish the sixth. Anderson nearly escaped with an inning-ending double play, but Randal Grichuk beat it out to keep the inning alive.

He then allowed a single to Jazz Chisholm Jr. to load the bases with two outs, setting up a tense at-bat against José Caballero. Anderson was hit with back-to-back pitch clock violations to fall behind 2-1, but regrouped and struck out the Yankees' infielder to strand the bases loaded and keep it a 3-0 game.

Boston’s offense went down on just five pitches in the sixth, but Gil finally showed some cracks in the seventh. He issued back-to-back one-out walks, giving the Red Sox their first real scoring opportunity, before Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to the bullpen.