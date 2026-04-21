A Look Ahead: 2027 NFL Draft Preview - Year of the QB? NFL Draft Class is loaded with signal-callers taken at BSJ Headquarters (NFL DRAFT COVERAGE)

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NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

A Look Ahead: 2027 NFL Draft Preview - Year of the QB? NFL Draft Class is loaded with signal-callers

By Ric Serritella

Apr 28, 20267 hours ago

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The 2027 NFL Draft is headed for our nation’s capital in Washington, D.C. next April. Much anticipation surrounds what could amount to be an all-time great quarterback class. For NFL teams in search of a franchise signal-caller, there appear to be plentiful collegiate arms sure to excite front office decision-makers. Meanwhile, Ohio State has turned into a modern-day wide receiver factory, as they look to continue its dominance as ‘WR-U’ and extend its streak to six consecutive years with at least one wideout chosen in the first round. On defense, there figures to be edge rushers aplenty, along with a stellar cornerback crop. Below is a list of the top draft-eligible prospects for ‘27.

QUARTERBACKS

With so much talent, a loaded quarterback class is sure to keep NFL scouts busy this Fall. It was a roller-coaster type season for Texas Longhorns golden arm Arch Manning, who had his fair share of ups and downs. However, a strong performance down the stretch has renewed belief that he still stands tall among the top signal-callers in the land. 

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore received plenty of hype a year ago, as he made the decision to return to Eugene for one more season to continue his development. Miami landed another future NFL quarterback in Darian Mensah, after his controversial transfer portal decision sparked some controversy, while LSU imported Sam Leavitt from Arizona State. 

Another signal-caller who landed in new digs is Brendan Sorsby, an ascending player who will suit up for Texas Tech (who is reportedly entering treatment for a gambling addiction). There is still plenty of untapped potential for South Carolina dual-threat LaNorris Sellers, who may possess the most upside of any prospect. Coming off a breakout season, North Carolina State strong-armed passer CJ Bailey has injected himself into first-round consideration. 

Meanwhile, quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin of Ohio State and Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State will be draft-eligible for the first time.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

  1. Arch Manning, Texas, rJr, 6036, 226, 4.52e

  2. Dante Moore, Oregon, rJr, 6025, 210, 4.61e

  3. Darian Mensah, Miami, rJr, 6030, 200, 4.78e

  4. Julian Sayin, Ohio State, rSo, 6010, 208, 4.63e

  5. Sam Leavitt, LSU, rJr, 6015, 205, 4.55e

  6. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech, rSr, 6030, 235, 4.74e

  7. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, rJr, 6023, 240, 4.59e

  8. CJ Carr, Notre Dame, rSo, 6022, 210, 4.70e

  9. CJ Bailey, North Carolina State, Jr, 6051, 213, 4.73e

  10. Jayden Maiava, USC, rSr, 6035, 220, 4.76e

  11. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State, rSo, 6035, 211, 4.79e

  12. Dylan Raiola, Oregon, Jr, 6031, 230, 4.77e

  13. John Mateer, Oklahoma, rSr, 6006, 220, 4.55e

  14. Byrum Brown, Auburn, rSr, 6030, 219, 4.65e

  15. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M, rJr, 6016, 190, 4.50e

  16. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, rSr, 5116,200, 4.53e

  17. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA, rJr, 6052, 215, 4.54e

  18. Josh Hoover, Indiana, rSr, 6005, 200, 4.87e

  19. Rocco Becht, Penn State, rSr, 6006, 210, 4.76e

  20. DJ Lagway, Baylor, Jr, 6030, 241, 4.64e

  21. Demond Williams Jr., Washington, Jr, 5105, 190, 4.48e

  22. Jaden Craig, TCU, Sr, 6020, 215, 4.77e

  23. Avery Johnson, Kansas State, Sr, 6015, 192, 4.50e

  24. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota, rSo, 6042, 230, 4.97e

  25. Beau Pribula, Virginia, rJr, 6020, 212, 4.50e

  26. Gunner Stockton, Georgia, rSr, 6006, 215, 4.70e

  27. Owen McCown, UTSA, rSr, 6010, 190, 4.86e

  28. Conner Weigman, Houston, rSr, 6026, 220, 4.67e

  29. Jackson Arnold, UNLV, Sr, 6005, 210, 4.72e

  30. Noah Fifita, Arizona, rSr, 5100, 188, 4.82e

RUNNING BACKS

Buckle up and brace for impact in order to prepare for the 2027 running back class. This group features an abundance of bruisers who can bang it up the gut. Most notably, Miami feature back Mark Fletcher, who carried the Hurricanes into the national championship with a valiant effort during the College Football Playoff. 

For NFL teams in search of a workhorse, no one carried the ball more than Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss a year ago. A gritty, hard-nosed runner, Lacy owns a knack for finding paydirt. Much of the same can be said for fellow SEC runner Ahmad Hardy of Missouri, who generates chunks of yardage after contact. Florida also has a thumper in 230-pound Jadan Baugh, who has popped onto the radar. 

The vision and toughness of Texas Tech back Cameron Dickey were on full display last season, as he figures to be a focal point of the offense once again. In terms of overall physicality, that title may belong to LJ Martin of BYU, while the compact Justice Haynes transferred from Michigan to Georgia Tech, as he seeks to replicate the mojo he had going prior to a late-season-ending foot injury.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

  1. Jadan Baugh, Florida, Jr, 6005, 230, 4.47e

  2. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, Jr, 5096, 210, 4.52e

  3. Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami, Sr, 6012, 225, 4.54e

  4. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, Jr, 5092, 210, 4.48e

  5. Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech, Jr, 5092, 215, 4.58e

  6. Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech, Sr, 5096, 210, 4.45e

  7. Isaac Brown, Louisville, Jr, 5085, 190, 4.42e

  8. LJ Martin, BYU, Sr, 6015, 225, 4.49e

  9. Caden Durham, LSU, Jr, 5085, 205, 4.51e

  10. Jordan Marshall, Michigan, rSo, 5096, 216, 4.54e

  11. Darius Taylor, Minnesota, Sr, 5112, 215, 4.52e

  12. J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech, Jr, 5092, 185, 4.42e

  13. Nate Frazier, Georgia, Jr, 5096, 205, 4.46e

  14. Quintrevion Wisner, Florida State, Sr, 5106, 195, 4.52e

  15. Waymond Jordan, USC, Sr, 5085, 210, 4.52e

  16. Raleek Brown, Texas, rSr, 5075, 195, 4.37e

  17. CJ Baxter, Kentucky, rJr, 6010, 232, 4.52e

  18. Abu Sama III, Wisconsin, Sr, 5111, 210, 4.47e

  19. Xavier Brown, Virginia, rSr, 5091, 198, 4.45e

  20. Cam Edwards, Michigan State, rSr, 5104, 210, 4.55e

  21. Cam Cook, West Virginia, Sr, 5096, 200, 4.54e

  22. Turbo Richard, Indiana, Jr, 5080, 200, 4.50e

  23. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers, Jr, 5096, 205, 4.53e

  24. Jamal Roberts, Missouri, rJr, 5112, 212, 4.55e

  25. Wayshawn Parker, Utah, Jr, 5095, 205, 4.50e

  26. Dylan Riley, Boise State, Jr, 5095, 190, 4.48e

  27. Desean Bishop, Tennessee, rJr, 5092, 208, 4.50e

  28. Wayne Knight, UCLA, rSr, 5065, 190, 4.49e

  29. Caleb Komolafe, Northwestern, rJr, 5096, 210, 4.49e

  30. Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn, Sr, 5096, 200, 4.47e

WIDE RECEIVERS

Size matters with the crop of draft-eligible wideouts. Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith possesses an ideal frame and elite speed and route-running, making him one of the premier prospects in the country. Alabama crafty playmaker Ryan Coleman-Williams has demonstrated his ability to create separation and his great burst thanks to his sprinter's speed. 

One of the best pure vertical threats would be Cam Coleman of Texas, who flashes freakish leaping ability, while lengthy targets Nyck Harbor of South Carolina and Duce Robinson of Florida State are explosive game-changers with the ability to take it to the house any time they touch the ball. Based on his College Football Playoff performance, Indiana game-breaker Charlie Becker is a slot weapon mismatch nightmare, whose draft stock should continue to rise. 

Players worth monitoring include Ryan Williams of Texas, who is attempting to recapture some of his once glamorous draft appeal, plus transfers Reed Harris of Arizona State and Ian Strong of California, who seemed poised to break out and could make a major impact in their new school colors.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

  1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Jr, 6031, 223, 4.35e

  2. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama, Jr, 5116, 178, 4.37e

  3. Cam Coleman, Texas, Jr, 6026, 201, 4.38e

  4. Nyck Harbor, South Carolina, Sr, 6045, 235, 4.43e

  5. Duce Robinson, Florida State, Sr, 6053, 220, 4.54e

  6. Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss, rJr, 5115, 180, 4.39e

  7. Brandon Innis, Ohio State, Sr, 6002, 203, 4.43e

  8. Ryan Wingo, Texas, Jr, 6020, 214, 4.50e

  9. TJ Moore, Clemson, Jr, 6026, 205, 4.46e

  10. Charlie Becker, Indiana, Jr, 6030, 209, 4.39e

  11. Mario Craver, Texas A&M, Sr, 5092, 165, 4.34e

  12. Reed Harris, Arizona State, rJr, 6036, 217, 4.55e

  13. Isaiah Satenga III, Oklahoma, rSr, 5096, 182, 4.35e

  14. Eric Singleton Jr., Florida, Sr, 5096, 190, 4.50e

  15. Evan Stewart, Oregon, rSr, 5115, 175, 4.38e

  16. Nick Marsh, Indiana, Jr, 6025, 203, 4.43e

  17. Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson, Jr, 6015, 190, 4.49e

  18. KJ Duff, Rutgers, Jr, 6051, 219, 4.54e

  19. Coy Eakin, Texas Tech, rSr, 6020, 210, 4.56e

  20. Ian Strong, California, Sr, 6032, 211, 4.59e

  21. Jayce Brown, LSU, Sr, 5112, 179, 4.49e

  22. Mike Matthews, Tennessee, Jr, 6010, 200, 4.43e

  23. Cooper Barkate, Miami, rSr, 6002, 195, 4.52e

  24. Micah Hudson, Texas Tech, Jr, 5116, 200, 4.50e

  25. Tre Richardson, Vanderbilt, rSr, 5100, 175, 4.45e

  26. Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame, rJr, 6010, 215, 4.46e

  27. Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M, rSr, 6025, 209, 4.57e

  28. Trell Harris, Oklahoma, rSr, 6002, 200, 4.47e

  29. Jackson Harris, LSU, rJr, 6033, 205, 4.47e

  30. Griffin Wilde, Northwestern, Sr, 6016, 200, 4.53e

TIGHT ENDS

The NFL has seen an influx of impact tight ends enter the league in recent seasons, but LSU prospect Trey’Dez Green might be the best we have seen this decade. A physical, athletic target who boasts a huge catch radius, Green has been utilized in-line, in the slot, and even out wide, a testament to his pass-catch ability, while showcasing his strength to steamroll opponents after the catch. 

There is much hype surrounding Jamari Johnson, who many believe will be viewed as a greater commodity than the Ducks ' first-round selection, Kenyon Sadiq. Meanwhile, towering tight ends Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle of Penn State followed their head coach, Matt Campbell, over from Iowa State. Brahmer possesses terrific size, is a capable pass-catcher and stout blocker, making him one of the more polished overall players at the position. His counterpart, Burkle, is known more for his blocking prowess and specializes as an inline option. 

Some under-the-radar players of note to keep an eye on are Peter Clarke of Temple, Chris Corbo, who transferred from Dartmouth to Georgia Tech, and All-American FCS tight end Ryder Kurtz of Cornell.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

  1. Trey’Dez Green, LSU, Jr, 6061, 240, 4.65e

  2. Jamari Johnson, Oregon, rJr, 6045, 257, 4.74e

  3. Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State, Sr, 6056, 255, 4.76e

  4. Jaden Platt, Arkansas, rJr, 6046, 265, 4.77e

  5. Gabe Burkle, Penn State, rSr, 6052, 255, 4.79e

  6. Lawson Luckie, Georgia, Sr, 6030, 240, 4.68e

  7. Cole Spence, Vanderbilt, rSr, 6056, 255, 4.79e

  8. Hayden Hansen, Oklahoma, rSr, 6071, 271, 4.83e

  9. Dorian Thomas, California, rJr, 6042, 240, 4.69e

  10. Brett Norfleet, Missouri, Sr, 6052, 263, 4.78e

  11. Peter Clarke, Temple, Sr, 6056, 272, 4.78e

  12. Bennett Christian, Ohio State, rSr, 6051, 240, 4.70e

  13. Terrence Carter, Texas Tech, rSr, 6021, 245, 4.64e

  14. Luke Hasz, Ole Miss, Jr, 6031, 250, 4.64e

  15. Michael Masunas, Texas, rSr, 6042, 259, 4.78e

  16. Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech, Jr, 6036, 250, 4.68e

  17. Garrett Oakley, Kansas State, rSr, 6045, 248, 4.74e

  18. Dorian Fleming, Maryland, rJr, 6031, 245, 4.74e

  19. Chris Corbo, Georgia Tech, rSr, 6045, 247, 4.68e

  20. Ryder Kurtz, Cornell, Sr, 6041, 233, 4.70e

  21. Walter Lyons, BYU, Jr, 6036, 245, 4.70e

  22. Hunter Welcing, Ohio State, rSr, 6026, 250, 4.79e

  23. Randy Pittman Jr., SMU, Sr, 6021, 240, 4.73e

  24. Houston Thomas, Texas A&M, rSr, 6051, 245, 4.77e

  25. Carter Nelson, Nebraksa, Jr, 6042, 240, 4.67e

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Underclassmen rule the roost at offensive tackle. Many believed that

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