A Look Ahead: 2027 NFL Draft Preview - Year of the QB? NFL Draft Class is loaded with signal-callers

The 2027 NFL Draft is headed for our nation’s capital in Washington, D.C. next April. Much anticipation surrounds what could amount to be an all-time great quarterback class. For NFL teams in search of a franchise signal-caller, there appear to be plentiful collegiate arms sure to excite front office decision-makers. Meanwhile, Ohio State has turned into a modern-day wide receiver factory, as they look to continue its dominance as ‘WR-U’ and extend its streak to six consecutive years with at least one wideout chosen in the first round. On defense, there figures to be edge rushers aplenty, along with a stellar cornerback crop. Below is a list of the top draft-eligible prospects for ‘27.

QUARTERBACKS

With so much talent, a loaded quarterback class is sure to keep NFL scouts busy this Fall. It was a roller-coaster type season for Texas Longhorns golden arm Arch Manning, who had his fair share of ups and downs. However, a strong performance down the stretch has renewed belief that he still stands tall among the top signal-callers in the land.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore received plenty of hype a year ago, as he made the decision to return to Eugene for one more season to continue his development. Miami landed another future NFL quarterback in Darian Mensah, after his controversial transfer portal decision sparked some controversy, while LSU imported Sam Leavitt from Arizona State.

Another signal-caller who landed in new digs is Brendan Sorsby, an ascending player who will suit up for Texas Tech (who is reportedly entering treatment for a gambling addiction). There is still plenty of untapped potential for South Carolina dual-threat LaNorris Sellers, who may possess the most upside of any prospect. Coming off a breakout season, North Carolina State strong-armed passer CJ Bailey has injected himself into first-round consideration.

Meanwhile, quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin of Ohio State and Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State will be draft-eligible for the first time.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

Arch Manning, Texas, rJr, 6036, 226, 4.52e Dante Moore, Oregon, rJr, 6025, 210, 4.61e Darian Mensah, Miami, rJr, 6030, 200, 4.78e Julian Sayin, Ohio State, rSo, 6010, 208, 4.63e Sam Leavitt, LSU, rJr, 6015, 205, 4.55e Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech, rSr, 6030, 235, 4.74e LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, rJr, 6023, 240, 4.59e CJ Carr, Notre Dame, rSo, 6022, 210, 4.70e CJ Bailey, North Carolina State, Jr, 6051, 213, 4.73e Jayden Maiava, USC, rSr, 6035, 220, 4.76e Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State, rSo, 6035, 211, 4.79e Dylan Raiola, Oregon, Jr, 6031, 230, 4.77e John Mateer, Oklahoma, rSr, 6006, 220, 4.55e Byrum Brown, Auburn, rSr, 6030, 219, 4.65e Marcel Reed, Texas A&M, rJr, 6016, 190, 4.50e Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, rSr, 5116,200, 4.53e Nico Iamaleava, UCLA, rJr, 6052, 215, 4.54e Josh Hoover, Indiana, rSr, 6005, 200, 4.87e Rocco Becht, Penn State, rSr, 6006, 210, 4.76e DJ Lagway, Baylor, Jr, 6030, 241, 4.64e Demond Williams Jr., Washington, Jr, 5105, 190, 4.48e Jaden Craig, TCU, Sr, 6020, 215, 4.77e Avery Johnson, Kansas State, Sr, 6015, 192, 4.50e Drake Lindsey, Minnesota, rSo, 6042, 230, 4.97e Beau Pribula, Virginia, rJr, 6020, 212, 4.50e Gunner Stockton, Georgia, rSr, 6006, 215, 4.70e Owen McCown, UTSA, rSr, 6010, 190, 4.86e Conner Weigman, Houston, rSr, 6026, 220, 4.67e Jackson Arnold, UNLV, Sr, 6005, 210, 4.72e Noah Fifita, Arizona, rSr, 5100, 188, 4.82e

RUNNING BACKS

Buckle up and brace for impact in order to prepare for the 2027 running back class. This group features an abundance of bruisers who can bang it up the gut. Most notably, Miami feature back Mark Fletcher, who carried the Hurricanes into the national championship with a valiant effort during the College Football Playoff.

For NFL teams in search of a workhorse, no one carried the ball more than Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss a year ago. A gritty, hard-nosed runner, Lacy owns a knack for finding paydirt. Much of the same can be said for fellow SEC runner Ahmad Hardy of Missouri, who generates chunks of yardage after contact. Florida also has a thumper in 230-pound Jadan Baugh, who has popped onto the radar.

The vision and toughness of Texas Tech back Cameron Dickey were on full display last season, as he figures to be a focal point of the offense once again. In terms of overall physicality, that title may belong to LJ Martin of BYU, while the compact Justice Haynes transferred from Michigan to Georgia Tech, as he seeks to replicate the mojo he had going prior to a late-season-ending foot injury.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

Jadan Baugh, Florida, Jr, 6005, 230, 4.47e Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, Jr, 5096, 210, 4.52e Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami, Sr, 6012, 225, 4.54e Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, Jr, 5092, 210, 4.48e Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech, Jr, 5092, 215, 4.58e Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech, Sr, 5096, 210, 4.45e Isaac Brown, Louisville, Jr, 5085, 190, 4.42e LJ Martin, BYU, Sr, 6015, 225, 4.49e Caden Durham, LSU, Jr, 5085, 205, 4.51e Jordan Marshall, Michigan, rSo, 5096, 216, 4.54e Darius Taylor, Minnesota, Sr, 5112, 215, 4.52e J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech, Jr, 5092, 185, 4.42e Nate Frazier, Georgia, Jr, 5096, 205, 4.46e Quintrevion Wisner, Florida State, Sr, 5106, 195, 4.52e Waymond Jordan, USC, Sr, 5085, 210, 4.52e Raleek Brown, Texas, rSr, 5075, 195, 4.37e CJ Baxter, Kentucky, rJr, 6010, 232, 4.52e Abu Sama III, Wisconsin, Sr, 5111, 210, 4.47e Xavier Brown, Virginia, rSr, 5091, 198, 4.45e Cam Edwards, Michigan State, rSr, 5104, 210, 4.55e Cam Cook, West Virginia, Sr, 5096, 200, 4.54e Turbo Richard, Indiana, Jr, 5080, 200, 4.50e Antwan Raymond, Rutgers, Jr, 5096, 205, 4.53e Jamal Roberts, Missouri, rJr, 5112, 212, 4.55e Wayshawn Parker, Utah, Jr, 5095, 205, 4.50e Dylan Riley, Boise State, Jr, 5095, 190, 4.48e Desean Bishop, Tennessee, rJr, 5092, 208, 4.50e Wayne Knight, UCLA, rSr, 5065, 190, 4.49e Caleb Komolafe, Northwestern, rJr, 5096, 210, 4.49e Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn, Sr, 5096, 200, 4.47e

WIDE RECEIVERS

Size matters with the crop of draft-eligible wideouts. Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith possesses an ideal frame and elite speed and route-running, making him one of the premier prospects in the country. Alabama crafty playmaker Ryan Coleman-Williams has demonstrated his ability to create separation and his great burst thanks to his sprinter's speed.

One of the best pure vertical threats would be Cam Coleman of Texas, who flashes freakish leaping ability, while lengthy targets Nyck Harbor of South Carolina and Duce Robinson of Florida State are explosive game-changers with the ability to take it to the house any time they touch the ball. Based on his College Football Playoff performance, Indiana game-breaker Charlie Becker is a slot weapon mismatch nightmare, whose draft stock should continue to rise.

Players worth monitoring include Ryan Williams of Texas, who is attempting to recapture some of his once glamorous draft appeal, plus transfers Reed Harris of Arizona State and Ian Strong of California, who seemed poised to break out and could make a major impact in their new school colors.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Jr, 6031, 223, 4.35e Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama, Jr, 5116, 178, 4.37e Cam Coleman, Texas, Jr, 6026, 201, 4.38e Nyck Harbor, South Carolina, Sr, 6045, 235, 4.43e Duce Robinson, Florida State, Sr, 6053, 220, 4.54e Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss, rJr, 5115, 180, 4.39e Brandon Innis, Ohio State, Sr, 6002, 203, 4.43e Ryan Wingo, Texas, Jr, 6020, 214, 4.50e TJ Moore, Clemson, Jr, 6026, 205, 4.46e Charlie Becker, Indiana, Jr, 6030, 209, 4.39e Mario Craver, Texas A&M, Sr, 5092, 165, 4.34e Reed Harris, Arizona State, rJr, 6036, 217, 4.55e Isaiah Satenga III, Oklahoma, rSr, 5096, 182, 4.35e Eric Singleton Jr., Florida, Sr, 5096, 190, 4.50e Evan Stewart, Oregon, rSr, 5115, 175, 4.38e Nick Marsh, Indiana, Jr, 6025, 203, 4.43e Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson, Jr, 6015, 190, 4.49e KJ Duff, Rutgers, Jr, 6051, 219, 4.54e Coy Eakin, Texas Tech, rSr, 6020, 210, 4.56e Ian Strong, California, Sr, 6032, 211, 4.59e Jayce Brown, LSU, Sr, 5112, 179, 4.49e Mike Matthews, Tennessee, Jr, 6010, 200, 4.43e Cooper Barkate, Miami, rSr, 6002, 195, 4.52e Micah Hudson, Texas Tech, Jr, 5116, 200, 4.50e Tre Richardson, Vanderbilt, rSr, 5100, 175, 4.45e Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame, rJr, 6010, 215, 4.46e Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M, rSr, 6025, 209, 4.57e Trell Harris, Oklahoma, rSr, 6002, 200, 4.47e Jackson Harris, LSU, rJr, 6033, 205, 4.47e Griffin Wilde, Northwestern, Sr, 6016, 200, 4.53e

TIGHT ENDS

The NFL has seen an influx of impact tight ends enter the league in recent seasons, but LSU prospect Trey’Dez Green might be the best we have seen this decade. A physical, athletic target who boasts a huge catch radius, Green has been utilized in-line, in the slot, and even out wide, a testament to his pass-catch ability, while showcasing his strength to steamroll opponents after the catch.

There is much hype surrounding Jamari Johnson, who many believe will be viewed as a greater commodity than the Ducks ' first-round selection, Kenyon Sadiq. Meanwhile, towering tight ends Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle of Penn State followed their head coach, Matt Campbell, over from Iowa State. Brahmer possesses terrific size, is a capable pass-catcher and stout blocker, making him one of the more polished overall players at the position. His counterpart, Burkle, is known more for his blocking prowess and specializes as an inline option.

Some under-the-radar players of note to keep an eye on are Peter Clarke of Temple, Chris Corbo, who transferred from Dartmouth to Georgia Tech, and All-American FCS tight end Ryder Kurtz of Cornell.

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY

Trey’Dez Green, LSU, Jr, 6061, 240, 4.65e Jamari Johnson, Oregon, rJr, 6045, 257, 4.74e Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State, Sr, 6056, 255, 4.76e Jaden Platt, Arkansas, rJr, 6046, 265, 4.77e Gabe Burkle, Penn State, rSr, 6052, 255, 4.79e Lawson Luckie, Georgia, Sr, 6030, 240, 4.68e Cole Spence, Vanderbilt, rSr, 6056, 255, 4.79e Hayden Hansen, Oklahoma, rSr, 6071, 271, 4.83e Dorian Thomas, California, rJr, 6042, 240, 4.69e Brett Norfleet, Missouri, Sr, 6052, 263, 4.78e Peter Clarke, Temple, Sr, 6056, 272, 4.78e Bennett Christian, Ohio State, rSr, 6051, 240, 4.70e Terrence Carter, Texas Tech, rSr, 6021, 245, 4.64e Luke Hasz, Ole Miss, Jr, 6031, 250, 4.64e Michael Masunas, Texas, rSr, 6042, 259, 4.78e Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech, Jr, 6036, 250, 4.68e Garrett Oakley, Kansas State, rSr, 6045, 248, 4.74e Dorian Fleming, Maryland, rJr, 6031, 245, 4.74e Chris Corbo, Georgia Tech, rSr, 6045, 247, 4.68e Ryder Kurtz, Cornell, Sr, 6041, 233, 4.70e Walter Lyons, BYU, Jr, 6036, 245, 4.70e Hunter Welcing, Ohio State, rSr, 6026, 250, 4.79e Randy Pittman Jr., SMU, Sr, 6021, 240, 4.73e Houston Thomas, Texas A&M, rSr, 6051, 245, 4.77e Carter Nelson, Nebraksa, Jr, 6042, 240, 4.67e

OFFENSIVE TACKLES