A Look Ahead: 2027 NFL Draft Preview - Year of the QB? NFL Draft Class is loaded with signal-callers

The 2027 NFL Draft is headed for our nation’s capital in Washington, D.C. next April. Much anticipation surrounds what could amount to be an all-time great quarterback class. For NFL teams in search of a franchise signal-caller, there appear to be plentiful collegiate arms sure to excite front office decision-makers. Meanwhile, Ohio State has turned into a modern-day wide receiver factory, as they look to continue its dominance as ‘WR-U’ and extend its streak to six consecutive years with at least one wideout chosen in the first round. On defense, there figures to be edge rushers aplenty, along with a stellar cornerback crop. Below is a list of the top draft-eligible prospects for ‘27.
QUARTERBACKS
With so much talent, a loaded quarterback class is sure to keep NFL scouts busy this Fall. It was a roller-coaster type season for Texas Longhorns golden arm Arch Manning, who had his fair share of ups and downs. However, a strong performance down the stretch has renewed belief that he still stands tall among the top signal-callers in the land.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore received plenty of hype a year ago, as he made the decision to return to Eugene for one more season to continue his development. Miami landed another future NFL quarterback in Darian Mensah, after his controversial transfer portal decision sparked some controversy, while LSU imported Sam Leavitt from Arizona State.
Another signal-caller who landed in new digs is Brendan Sorsby, an ascending player who will suit up for Texas Tech (who is reportedly entering treatment for a gambling addiction). There is still plenty of untapped potential for South Carolina dual-threat LaNorris Sellers, who may possess the most upside of any prospect. Coming off a breakout season, North Carolina State strong-armed passer CJ Bailey has injected himself into first-round consideration.
Meanwhile, quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin of Ohio State and Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State will be draft-eligible for the first time.
RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY
Arch Manning, Texas, rJr, 6036, 226, 4.52e
Dante Moore, Oregon, rJr, 6025, 210, 4.61e
Darian Mensah, Miami, rJr, 6030, 200, 4.78e
Julian Sayin, Ohio State, rSo, 6010, 208, 4.63e
Sam Leavitt, LSU, rJr, 6015, 205, 4.55e
Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech, rSr, 6030, 235, 4.74e
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, rJr, 6023, 240, 4.59e
CJ Carr, Notre Dame, rSo, 6022, 210, 4.70e
CJ Bailey, North Carolina State, Jr, 6051, 213, 4.73e
Jayden Maiava, USC, rSr, 6035, 220, 4.76e
Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State, rSo, 6035, 211, 4.79e
Dylan Raiola, Oregon, Jr, 6031, 230, 4.77e
John Mateer, Oklahoma, rSr, 6006, 220, 4.55e
Byrum Brown, Auburn, rSr, 6030, 219, 4.65e
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M, rJr, 6016, 190, 4.50e
Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, rSr, 5116,200, 4.53e
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA, rJr, 6052, 215, 4.54e
Josh Hoover, Indiana, rSr, 6005, 200, 4.87e
Rocco Becht, Penn State, rSr, 6006, 210, 4.76e
DJ Lagway, Baylor, Jr, 6030, 241, 4.64e
Demond Williams Jr., Washington, Jr, 5105, 190, 4.48e
Jaden Craig, TCU, Sr, 6020, 215, 4.77e
Avery Johnson, Kansas State, Sr, 6015, 192, 4.50e
Drake Lindsey, Minnesota, rSo, 6042, 230, 4.97e
Beau Pribula, Virginia, rJr, 6020, 212, 4.50e
Gunner Stockton, Georgia, rSr, 6006, 215, 4.70e
Owen McCown, UTSA, rSr, 6010, 190, 4.86e
Conner Weigman, Houston, rSr, 6026, 220, 4.67e
Jackson Arnold, UNLV, Sr, 6005, 210, 4.72e
Noah Fifita, Arizona, rSr, 5100, 188, 4.82e
RUNNING BACKS
Buckle up and brace for impact in order to prepare for the 2027 running back class. This group features an abundance of bruisers who can bang it up the gut. Most notably, Miami feature back Mark Fletcher, who carried the Hurricanes into the national championship with a valiant effort during the College Football Playoff.
For NFL teams in search of a workhorse, no one carried the ball more than Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss a year ago. A gritty, hard-nosed runner, Lacy owns a knack for finding paydirt. Much of the same can be said for fellow SEC runner Ahmad Hardy of Missouri, who generates chunks of yardage after contact. Florida also has a thumper in 230-pound Jadan Baugh, who has popped onto the radar.
The vision and toughness of Texas Tech back Cameron Dickey were on full display last season, as he figures to be a focal point of the offense once again. In terms of overall physicality, that title may belong to LJ Martin of BYU, while the compact Justice Haynes transferred from Michigan to Georgia Tech, as he seeks to replicate the mojo he had going prior to a late-season-ending foot injury.
RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY
Jadan Baugh, Florida, Jr, 6005, 230, 4.47e
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, Jr, 5096, 210, 4.52e
Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami, Sr, 6012, 225, 4.54e
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, Jr, 5092, 210, 4.48e
Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech, Jr, 5092, 215, 4.58e
Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech, Sr, 5096, 210, 4.45e
Isaac Brown, Louisville, Jr, 5085, 190, 4.42e
LJ Martin, BYU, Sr, 6015, 225, 4.49e
Caden Durham, LSU, Jr, 5085, 205, 4.51e
Jordan Marshall, Michigan, rSo, 5096, 216, 4.54e
Darius Taylor, Minnesota, Sr, 5112, 215, 4.52e
J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech, Jr, 5092, 185, 4.42e
Nate Frazier, Georgia, Jr, 5096, 205, 4.46e
Quintrevion Wisner, Florida State, Sr, 5106, 195, 4.52e
Waymond Jordan, USC, Sr, 5085, 210, 4.52e
Raleek Brown, Texas, rSr, 5075, 195, 4.37e
CJ Baxter, Kentucky, rJr, 6010, 232, 4.52e
Abu Sama III, Wisconsin, Sr, 5111, 210, 4.47e
Xavier Brown, Virginia, rSr, 5091, 198, 4.45e
Cam Edwards, Michigan State, rSr, 5104, 210, 4.55e
Cam Cook, West Virginia, Sr, 5096, 200, 4.54e
Turbo Richard, Indiana, Jr, 5080, 200, 4.50e
Antwan Raymond, Rutgers, Jr, 5096, 205, 4.53e
Jamal Roberts, Missouri, rJr, 5112, 212, 4.55e
Wayshawn Parker, Utah, Jr, 5095, 205, 4.50e
Dylan Riley, Boise State, Jr, 5095, 190, 4.48e
Desean Bishop, Tennessee, rJr, 5092, 208, 4.50e
Wayne Knight, UCLA, rSr, 5065, 190, 4.49e
Caleb Komolafe, Northwestern, rJr, 5096, 210, 4.49e
Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn, Sr, 5096, 200, 4.47e
WIDE RECEIVERS
Size matters with the crop of draft-eligible wideouts. Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith possesses an ideal frame and elite speed and route-running, making him one of the premier prospects in the country. Alabama crafty playmaker Ryan Coleman-Williams has demonstrated his ability to create separation and his great burst thanks to his sprinter's speed.
One of the best pure vertical threats would be Cam Coleman of Texas, who flashes freakish leaping ability, while lengthy targets Nyck Harbor of South Carolina and Duce Robinson of Florida State are explosive game-changers with the ability to take it to the house any time they touch the ball. Based on his College Football Playoff performance, Indiana game-breaker Charlie Becker is a slot weapon mismatch nightmare, whose draft stock should continue to rise.
Players worth monitoring include Ryan Williams of Texas, who is attempting to recapture some of his once glamorous draft appeal, plus transfers Reed Harris of Arizona State and Ian Strong of California, who seemed poised to break out and could make a major impact in their new school colors.
RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Jr, 6031, 223, 4.35e
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama, Jr, 5116, 178, 4.37e
Cam Coleman, Texas, Jr, 6026, 201, 4.38e
Nyck Harbor, South Carolina, Sr, 6045, 235, 4.43e
Duce Robinson, Florida State, Sr, 6053, 220, 4.54e
Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss, rJr, 5115, 180, 4.39e
Brandon Innis, Ohio State, Sr, 6002, 203, 4.43e
Ryan Wingo, Texas, Jr, 6020, 214, 4.50e
TJ Moore, Clemson, Jr, 6026, 205, 4.46e
Charlie Becker, Indiana, Jr, 6030, 209, 4.39e
Mario Craver, Texas A&M, Sr, 5092, 165, 4.34e
Reed Harris, Arizona State, rJr, 6036, 217, 4.55e
Isaiah Satenga III, Oklahoma, rSr, 5096, 182, 4.35e
Eric Singleton Jr., Florida, Sr, 5096, 190, 4.50e
Evan Stewart, Oregon, rSr, 5115, 175, 4.38e
Nick Marsh, Indiana, Jr, 6025, 203, 4.43e
Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson, Jr, 6015, 190, 4.49e
KJ Duff, Rutgers, Jr, 6051, 219, 4.54e
Coy Eakin, Texas Tech, rSr, 6020, 210, 4.56e
Ian Strong, California, Sr, 6032, 211, 4.59e
Jayce Brown, LSU, Sr, 5112, 179, 4.49e
Mike Matthews, Tennessee, Jr, 6010, 200, 4.43e
Cooper Barkate, Miami, rSr, 6002, 195, 4.52e
Micah Hudson, Texas Tech, Jr, 5116, 200, 4.50e
Tre Richardson, Vanderbilt, rSr, 5100, 175, 4.45e
Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame, rJr, 6010, 215, 4.46e
Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M, rSr, 6025, 209, 4.57e
Trell Harris, Oklahoma, rSr, 6002, 200, 4.47e
Jackson Harris, LSU, rJr, 6033, 205, 4.47e
Griffin Wilde, Northwestern, Sr, 6016, 200, 4.53e
TIGHT ENDS
The NFL has seen an influx of impact tight ends enter the league in recent seasons, but LSU prospect Trey’Dez Green might be the best we have seen this decade. A physical, athletic target who boasts a huge catch radius, Green has been utilized in-line, in the slot, and even out wide, a testament to his pass-catch ability, while showcasing his strength to steamroll opponents after the catch.
There is much hype surrounding Jamari Johnson, who many believe will be viewed as a greater commodity than the Ducks ' first-round selection, Kenyon Sadiq. Meanwhile, towering tight ends Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle of Penn State followed their head coach, Matt Campbell, over from Iowa State. Brahmer possesses terrific size, is a capable pass-catcher and stout blocker, making him one of the more polished overall players at the position. His counterpart, Burkle, is known more for his blocking prowess and specializes as an inline option.
Some under-the-radar players of note to keep an eye on are Peter Clarke of Temple, Chris Corbo, who transferred from Dartmouth to Georgia Tech, and All-American FCS tight end Ryder Kurtz of Cornell.
RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | YEAR | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | FORTY
Trey’Dez Green, LSU, Jr, 6061, 240, 4.65e
Jamari Johnson, Oregon, rJr, 6045, 257, 4.74e
Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State, Sr, 6056, 255, 4.76e
Jaden Platt, Arkansas, rJr, 6046, 265, 4.77e
Gabe Burkle, Penn State, rSr, 6052, 255, 4.79e
Lawson Luckie, Georgia, Sr, 6030, 240, 4.68e
Cole Spence, Vanderbilt, rSr, 6056, 255, 4.79e
Hayden Hansen, Oklahoma, rSr, 6071, 271, 4.83e
Dorian Thomas, California, rJr, 6042, 240, 4.69e
Brett Norfleet, Missouri, Sr, 6052, 263, 4.78e
Peter Clarke, Temple, Sr, 6056, 272, 4.78e
Bennett Christian, Ohio State, rSr, 6051, 240, 4.70e
Terrence Carter, Texas Tech, rSr, 6021, 245, 4.64e
Luke Hasz, Ole Miss, Jr, 6031, 250, 4.64e
Michael Masunas, Texas, rSr, 6042, 259, 4.78e
Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech, Jr, 6036, 250, 4.68e
Garrett Oakley, Kansas State, rSr, 6045, 248, 4.74e
Dorian Fleming, Maryland, rJr, 6031, 245, 4.74e
Chris Corbo, Georgia Tech, rSr, 6045, 247, 4.68e
Ryder Kurtz, Cornell, Sr, 6041, 233, 4.70e
Walter Lyons, BYU, Jr, 6036, 245, 4.70e
Hunter Welcing, Ohio State, rSr, 6026, 250, 4.79e
Randy Pittman Jr., SMU, Sr, 6021, 240, 4.73e
Houston Thomas, Texas A&M, rSr, 6051, 245, 4.77e
Carter Nelson, Nebraksa, Jr, 6042, 240, 4.67e
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Underclassmen rule the roost at offensive tackle. Many believed that