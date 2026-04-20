Bedard: Ranking the offensive tackle prospects for the Patriots in the 2026 Draft

Building off my edge rankings, here's how I see the top offensive tackles in this draft. Overall, I don't like this class very much, especially at the top, where I don't see anyone near a Penei Sewell level. I do kind of like the depth and might be willing to wait until round 2 or 3 to grab the future right tackle, and one that can possibly play the left side.

GUYS LIKELY TO BE GONE

Francis Mauigoa, Miami (6-5½, 328, 5.14): I don't see what the fuss is all about. Is he a good player and an immediate starter? Yes. Am I sure he's a tackle? No. He looks and moves like a guard. If he lost some weight, or at least added good weight, he could be a good tackle. He's solid all-around and rarely gets beat. Why didn't Miami play him at right tackle?

Spencer Fano, Utah (6-5½, 312, 4.92): He's got good athletic ability overall. He's very raw with his technique. Does have left tackle potential, just needs a lot of development. Did pretty well against David Bailey, the Texas Tech edge rusher who is likely to be the first one off the board. Has more upside than Mauigoa and is a much better athlete. He's just more raw. He'd be my top left tackle choice.

Monroe Freeling, Georgia (6-7½, 317, 4.98): Looks the part on film. He's got a little nastiness to him. Gets to the second level and doesn't make a Whole lot of mistakes, pretty fundamentally sound. I think he has left tackle upside in the NFL, probably more of a right tackle, reminds me of Spencer Brown from the Bills. Some Kolton Miller comps, which I'm not opposed to. Has that potential.

Caleb Lomu, Utah (6-6, 311, 5.01): Very similar to his teammate, Fano, just not as nasty. Good-looking athlete. Went up against David Bailey a lot and held his own. Good feet, like him. Was a left tackle in college and has that potential.

COULD LAST UNTIL 31 AND BEYOND

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State (6-6, 321, 4.90): Relatively new to football, but he has all the tools you're looking for. Core strength and hand usage need work. If he checks out with the potential to learn, I would be in on this. Outside chance he could be a left tackle. Arms were 33 7/8.