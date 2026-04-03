BSJ Game Report: Celtics 133, Bucks 101 - Complete Boston domination in Milwaukee

Boston Celtics? Windshield. Milwaukee Bucks? Bug.

It was clear from the jump that the Celtics were on another level than this, Giannis Antetokounmpo-less version of the Bucks, who were already eliminated from playoff contention heading into Friday night's contest.

Here are three ups and one down from Friday night.

Up: First-quarter offense

For the second straight first quarter, the Celtics looked like they were playing in a different league than their opponent. On Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, they scored 53 in the first frame. On Friday against Milwaukee, they reached 43. And it was all spearheaded by three-point shooting.

Sam Hauser, in particular, was on fire. He hasn't missed a first-quarter three since Atlanta. He shot 5-of-5 in the first in Miami and 3-of-3 in Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum shredded Milwaukee's defense, drawing double-teams and finding easy kick-outs. Neemias Queta got in on the action, too, bobbing and weaving his way to the rim and making himself available in the paint.

As a team, the Celtics shot 15-of-25 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the three-point arc.

Obviously, a big part of Boston's first-quarter success in their last two games has been red-hot shooting. Shooting variance is a real thing, and since Atlanta, Boston has been on a clear upswing. But their offensive approach has been the reason they've gotten as many open shots as they have.

And even if the actual shot-making doesn't stay this hot (which would be difficult to achieve), their impressive offensive execution is a great sign.

Up: Beating the zone

In the first half, especially, the Bucks went to a zone look to throw off Boston's offense.

Unlike the Celtics of old, who, at times, were disrupted by a zone switch-up, Friday night's squad was completely unfazed.

At times, they sent one guy into the middle of the floor and passed out from there. Other times, they simply attacked one-on-one, drew an extra defender, and made an easy kick-out.

Each and every time the Bucks went zone, the Celtics stayed patient, worked the ball around, and found a quality shot. It was an entirely unsuccessful plan by Milwaukee (yet it still decided to test it out in the second quarter after an ugly showing in the first).

Though the Bucks aren't exactly the playoff-level competition the Celtics will have to face in April (and onward), seeing them break down a zone so effectively shows just how flexible this year's offense can be.

Down: Transition threes

It's hard to pick out a 'down' from a game like this. But Milwaukee's success from beyond the arc could be one.

For the second straight game, the Celtics got burned in transition, especially from deep range. It's how the Heat managed a big-time run in the third quarter on Wednesday. Davion Mitchell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel'el Ware entered Splash Town just by running off empty Boston possessions.

On Friday, the issue wasn't quite as potent, but it was there. Myles Turner nailed a top-of-the-key three early in the third quarter, and nobody on the Celtics got out to contest. Derrick White turned the ball over early in the fourth, and Taurean Prince nailed a triple in transition right after.

Milwaukee's three-point attack was very effective. But so was Boston's. And the rest of the Celtics' game more than made up for the Bucks' hotness from distance.

Up: Spacing galore

Making threes is often seen as a prerequisite to great spacing.

It's not.

But in the case of these last two games, it's certainly been a welcome side effect for the Celtics. They have been spacing the floor perfectly, and when the shots are falling, it makes Boston nearly impossible to beat.

Hauser's three three-pointers in the first frame were a product of his mere presence on the floor. Milwaukee chose to pressure Boston's ball-handlers, so all Hauser had to do was find the open space and let it fly. But spacing is about more than shooters.

Tatum worked his way into the middle of the zone. Brown posted up mismatches on the side of the floor with fewer defenders. Queta slipped screens to exploit gaps in the Bucks' defense.