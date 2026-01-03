Bedard: Patriots need to play the season out, smartly, against the Dolphins

We have no clue how the Dolphins will play today's game. We've seen some eliminated Miami teams be more interested in standing in front of the heaters than actually playing football. We've seen others play their butts off and ruin seeding for the Patriots (thanks FitzMagic). On film, the Dolphins are playing very hard for Mike McDaniel, who may be coaching for his job. The Dolphins beat the Bucs 20-17 last week, and have won 5 of 7 (including one over the Bills). I would expect the Dolphins to continue to play hard, but who really knows? They could make some standouts, like Jaylen Waddle, inactive before the game.

What I do know is the Patriots need to play this game and season out. No, I'm not changing my stance from last week, when I said New England needed to prioritize health over the top seed. The No. 1 seed is likely gone, with the beat-up Chargers making the wise decision to rest Justin Herbert and other key starters. This is about the No. 2 seed, where the Jaguars are breathing down the Patriots' necks.

The Patriots got some good news on Saturday when Will Campbell and Milton Williams were activated from injured reserve. Two very key players who need to get some snaps and contact under their belt to get ready for the playoffs. I expect them to play at least a quarter, if not a half-plus. Neither has played in weeks, and it's going to be difficult to go from nothing to a full load in a playoff game in a week, especially Williams.

How do I think the Patriots will play this one?