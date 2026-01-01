BSJ Live Q&A: Karalis on Celtics/NBA, Friday 01.02.26 at noon taken at BSJ Headquarters (Celtics)

(Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

BSJ Live Q&A: Karalis on Celtics/NBA, Friday 01.02.26 at noon

By John Karalis

Jan 1, 20266:13 pm

2comment-bubble

Please read the questions that have been submitted ahead of you to see if yours has been asked. I will answer every question people have, but no one wants to see repetition. 

Of course, there are the other normal rules: 

- ONE question per post please. You can post multiple questions, just do it separately because it's easier to follow. 

- Please don't answer a question until I've answered it, but after a question has an answer, feel free to hop in and have a conversation. You don't have to wait for the whole thing to be done.

- Unless the headline says "completed Q&A," (make sure you refresh the page just be sure) the chat is still open so you can get a question in.

