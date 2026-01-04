BSJ Live Coverage: Miami Dolphins (7-9) at Patriots (13-3), 4:25 p.m. - AFC playoff seeding up for grabs

Game #17: Miami Dolphins (7-9) at Patriots (13-3), 4:25 p.m.

Location: Gillette Stadium.

TV: FOX-25. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sidelines).

Radio: 98.5-FM The SportsHub in Boston (Bob Socci and Scott Zolak). **Bedard will be on the postgame show approximately one hour after the game.**

Online: Live Box | Patriots media notes | Dolphins media notes | Flipcard

Latest Line: Ravens -13.5, 45.5 o/u

WEATHER REPORT

Cloudy, cool, winds gusty at times.

INJURY REPORT

ROSTER MOVES

Patriots

OT Will Campbell and DT Milton Williams have been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. was released.

Elevated OL Brenden Jaimes and DL Leonard Taylor III to the active roster from the practice squad.

Dolphins

Elevated LB Derrick McLendon and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the active roster

INACTIVES

Patriots

TBA

Ravens

TBA

STATS

BEDARD'S KEYS TO THE GAME AND GAME PICK

Season: 10-6 straight up, 7-9 spread.

Line: Patriots -13.5. O/U: 45.5

Some thoughts on the Dolphins:

They're playing hard for McDaniel.

McDaniel's offense is still something else. Not sure what kind of head coach he can be — I think he deserves another season — but he could be my OC anytime. He does so much with the run and screen game, and it great at scheming guys open. It's a lot for a defense, and I expect some coverage busts from the Patriots.

No Devon Achane is huge, but backs like Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright are no slouches. Just not as much speed.

QB Quinn Ewers is calm in the pocket, and knows how to execute this offense. He throws the ball funny, like Uncle Rico. It's like a slingshot. Look for batted down passes. McDaniel is doing a lot for him, and he stays in rhythm of the offense.

He loves TE Greg Dulchich.

Say hello to old friends CB Jack Jones and RG Cole Strange (who still is not good). But he's better than LG Jonah Savaiinaea, whom the Patriots had interest in drafting at the TreVeyon Henderson pick. He's been awful. LT Patrick Paul is not good either.

Jaylen Waddle is still awesome, and Malik Washington is a poor man's Tyreek Hill.

Love the defensive line, especially Kenneth Grant and Zach Zieler. Edges Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb are no picnics.

Go after nickel Jason Marshall.

Patriots actually had their best screen game against the Dolphins the first time around because they are overaggressive, and not that bright.

Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels were awesome in the first matchup.

Finish the job strong.

I don't love this many points, unless the Dolphins just don't want to play in the cold. That's always possible.

For some reason, this line jumped two points overnight. ... Do they know the Dolphins are sitting people?