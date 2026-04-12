BSJ Live Coverage: Celtics vs. Magic 6:00 p.m. - Regular season finale

BOSTON CELTICS (55-26) at ORLANDO MAGIC (45-36)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics injury report:

Jaylen Brown - OUT (left Achilles tendinitis)

Hugo Gonzalez - OUT (right foot pain)

Sam Hauser - OUT (low back spasm)

Payton Pritchard - OUT (left foot plantar fasciitis)

Neemias Queta - OUT (right toe sprain)

Jayson Tatum - OUT (right Achilles repair management)

Nikola Vucevic - OUT (right ring finger fracture management)

Derrick White - OUT (right knee contusion)

Magic injury report:

Wendell Carter Jr. - AVAILABLE (nasal fracture; face mask)

Jett Howard - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (left knee sprain)

What to watch for: For the Boston Celtics, the regular season is effectively over. Their final game against the Orlando Magic is a mere formality, as they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the East.

However, for the Magic, it’s anything but a formality.

The fate of Orlando’s playoff seeding rests on this game. They could end up anywhere from the No. 6 seed to the No. 8 seed, which is a massive difference.

Tale of the tape: Sunday night will be the fourth and final time the Celtics and Magic play each other this regular season (though a playoff matchup is very much in the cards).

Boston and Orlando split the first two games of the regular-season series on November 7 and November 9. The Magic won the first, and the Celtics won the second.

In the first game, Franz Wagner’s 27 points propelled the Magic to a 123-110 victory, and in the second, a big-time boost from Jordan Walsh, which included a game-winning three, secured a 111-107 win for the Celtics.

The two sides met again on November 23, and the Celtics picked up a 138-129 win in that one. Jaylen Brown had 35 points in that one, leading Boston to victory.

Last game: On Friday night, the Celtics’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans clinched the No. 2 seed in the East. They also tied an NBA record for the most threes hit in a single game with 29.

Standings check-in: Boston’s place in the standings is set. They are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, as noted, the Magic have everything to play for on Sunday night.

Magic check-in: Orlando has been on fire lately. Though it is just 7-3 in its last 10 games, the Magic have won five straight.

Paolo Banchero, as per usual, has been leading the way for the Magic. In his last 10 games, he has averaged 22.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 47.4% from deep and 33.3% from deep range on 3.6 three-point attempts per game.

Desmond Bane has been right behind him. In his last 10, Bane has put up 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 47.1% shooting from the floor and 40.7% shooting on 5.4 three-point attempts.

One fun play: The Celtics need this connection to thrive in the playoffs. Neemias Queta and Jayson Tatum play well off each other.

Here, Queta created space on the roll, forcing Karl-Anthony Towns to either step up to guard Tatum or drop back to cover the pass. He chose to guard Tatum, and the result was an easy alley-oop at the rim.