FINAL: Knicks 112, Celtics 106 - Josh Hart games Boston

BOSTON CELTICS (54-25) at NEW YORK KNICKS (51-28)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Game time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics injury report:

Jaylen Brown - OUT (left Achilles tendinitis)

Sam Hauser - AVAILABLE (low back spasm)

Neemias Queta - AVAILABLE (right toe sprain)

Derrick White - AVAILABLE (right knee contusion)

Knicks injury report:

Tyler Kolek - OUT (right oblique sprain)

What to watch for: This may be the final meaningful game the Boston Celtics play this regular season. They will be in New York to take on the New York Knicks, and a win would see them clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

A loss, on the other hand, would force Boston to win at least one of its final two games if it wanted to remain the two seed.

Thursday will also be Jayson Tatum’s first time back at Madison Square Garden since he ruptured his Achilles there on May 12 in the second round of the playoffs.

And, if that weren't enough, he'll be taking on the Knicks without Jaylen Brown.

Tale of the tape: This will be the fourth and final time the Celtics and Knicks square off this season, and the Celtics are 1-2 in the first three games.

New York won the first matchup of the season, which was the Celtics’ second game of the year. The Knicks took home a 105-95 win, highlighted by a 42-14 second quarter. Jalen Brunson’s 31 points led the way.

Then, on December 2, Boston bounced back with a 123-117 win at TD Garden. Brown dropped 42 points en route to a win.

However, on February 8, New York beat Boston 111-89 at TD Garden. Brunson’s 31 points and Jose Alvarado’s 12 bench points were enough to get the job done.

Last game: On Tuesday night, the Celtics picked up a victory over the Charlotte Hornets, who they could potentially see in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

They brought home a 113-102 win, led by Brown’s 35 points and Tatum’s 23.

Standings check-in: As noted, a win on Thursday night would clinch the two seed for the Celtics. The Knicks are one game back of the Celtics in the third seed.

Boston is guaranteed the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the East, but a victory over the Knicks would see them stay at two.

Knicks check-in: After a relatively rough patch, the Knicks have bounced back. They have won three games in a row and are 7-3 in their last 10.

One fun play: This is a pretty straightforward play. It’s just Neemias Queta being an absolute monster down low.

Tatum drives into the lane and draws three Hornets defenders. He misses, but Queta rises up through everybody and finds a way to put the ball in the basket.