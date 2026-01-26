(Brad Penner-Imagn Images)
BSJ Live Coverage: Bruins 3 at Rangers 2 (2nd) - Pastrnak records 900th point
WHO: Bruins (30-20-2) at Rangers (21-25-6)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: NESN
RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub
PROJECTED LINES
Boston
Geekie - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak
Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson
Steeves - Minten - Khusnutdinov
Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic
Aspirot - McAvoy
H. Lindholm - Lohrei
Zadorov - Peeke
Korpisalo
Swayman
New York
Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Perrault - Zibanejad - Miller
Othmann - Laba - Cuylle
Brodzinski - Carrick - Raddysh
Gavrikov - Schneider
Robertson - Borgen
Vaakanainen - Morrow
Quick
Martin
PREGAME NOTES
The Boston Bruins carry a two-game winning streak into Madison Square Garden facing off against the New York Rangers.
Nikita Zadorov didn’t practice Sunday. Coach Marco Sturm said the defenseman received treatment. Zadorov is projected to play in today's game despite getting injured against Montreal.
Last game against the Canadiens, Morgan Geekie notched is 100th career NHL goal. “To be able to come back in the third and put together a solid performance and get the two points is all that matters,” Geekie said. “It’s tough to win in this league. ... It’s nice for us to get that one and just keep going.”