BSJ Live Coverage: Bruins 3 at Rangers 2 (2nd) - Pastrnak records 900th point

By Trevor Sheehan

Jan 26, 20262 hours ago

WHO: Bruins (30-20-2) at Rangers (21-25-6)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: NESN
RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Geekie - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson

Steeves -  Minten - Khusnutdinov

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic

Aspirot - McAvoy

H. Lindholm - Lohrei

Zadorov - Peeke

Korpisalo

Swayman

New York

Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere

Perrault - Zibanejad - Miller

Othmann - Laba - Cuylle

Brodzinski - Carrick - Raddysh

Gavrikov - Schneider

Robertson - Borgen

Vaakanainen - Morrow

Quick

Martin

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins carry a two-game winning streak into Madison Square Garden facing off against the New York Rangers.

Nikita Zadorov didn’t practice Sunday. Coach Marco Sturm said the defenseman received treatment. Zadorov is projected to play in today's game despite getting injured against Montreal.

Last game against the Canadiens, Morgan Geekie notched is 100th career NHL goal. “To be able to come back in the third and put together a solid performance and get the two points is all that matters,” Geekie said. “It’s tough to win in this league. ... It’s nice for us to get that one and just keep going.”

