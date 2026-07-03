BSJ Live Q&A: Simone on Celtics/NBA, 6:00 p.m. Sunday 07.05.2026

Well, I'm sure there are plenty of questions to ask right about now. The Boston Celtics just traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two firsts, and two seconds. People are mad. And rightfully so.

I've shared a lot of my thoughts on the trade by this point. You can go read both of my columns: It was an objectively bad trade. The value makes no sense, and the way it all went down feels absurd.

That said, I'm more than happy to answer any and all questions. But now more than ever, the following things are important.

A couple of quick housekeeping notes before the Q&A:

- I'm more than happy to have a back-and-forth in the comment section. We don't ever have to agree on something. That's the nature of life. Just please try to be respectful. That's all I ask.

- I really want to stress that point, though. You may not agree with what I have to say. You may feel the exact opposite. But that doesn't mean the conversation has to turn nasty. Please don't enter the comments with the intent on being rude or disrespectful if you don't like my response.

So, all that being said:

It's question time. Click the bubble, leave your question in the comments, and I'll make sure to respond. A couple of things:

- Double-check previous comments to make sure you don't ask the same question.

- I will change the title to 'Completed Q&A' once the time is over (about an hour or two after I begin, so roughly 10:00 p.m.). Until then, feel free to ask away.

- Ask as many questions as you'd like, just make sure to do so in separate comments, so I can answer them all individually.