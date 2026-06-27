NBA Notebook: Celtics roster projection, LaMelo Ball trade, and Austin Reaves' re-signing

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Boston Celtics' roster is a relative mystery. Even when they inevitably shook things up in 2023 -- trading for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis -- those moves were out of nowhere. Few saw them coming.

This summer, the whole world knows changes are coming.

But even beyond the Jaylen Brown of it all, the Celtics need more. They need to figure out what they want their roster to look like next season. Who has the ball in their hands? Who gets bench minutes? Who starts at the center position? The guard position? All are questions needing answers.

Let's start with some recent news, though. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Celtics will re-sign Ron Harper Jr. to a three-year, $9-million contract. That is an absolute steal for the Celtics.

Harper didn't play much last season, but when he was on the court, his impact was everywhere. He can guard. He can shoot. He can dribble. He can playmake. He can rebound. He's the type of player every team should want to get its hands on. By the final year of his contract, he's going to be due a massive payday. Expect Harper to play a big-time role off the bench for the Celtics for the next few years.

Beyond that, who starts?

This is a divisive one, but Payton Pritchard should be the lead guard in Boston.

When he was on the court last season, good things happened. His self-creation was elite, his playmaking was underrated, and his paint scoring (non-restricted area) was the third-most efficient in the league, behind only Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant.

Perhaps it won't be quite as drastic, but if given the ball enough to do so, a Jalen Brunson-esque leap could be in Pritchard's immediate future. He's that talented a scorer.

Pritchard, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White are starting-lineup locks. Barring a White trade, he'll be in that first five. Unless the Celtics trade Brown for primarily draft capital, whoever they get back for him will probably slot in at the three or four. A guy like Trey Murphy III, Shaedon Sharpe, or even Michael Porter Jr.

That leaves the center position. Again, outside of the reality where Boston trades for a significant center upgrade, Neemias Queta will probably return as the full-time starter. Getting him better support will be crucial, but he earned the starting job.

The bench will be the most intriguing part of Boston's summer. Harper is going to be crucial. The same goes for Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, and Baylor Scheierman, unless they are moved. Jordan Walsh should play quality minutes, but if Harper and Gonzalez leapfrog him, that could change. The same goes for Luka Garza and whoever the Celtics sign as big-man support.