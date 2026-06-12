Red Sox explode for 10 runs, crush Rangers as Ceddanne Rafaela tallies three hits

After a brutal road trip and a much-needed day off Thursday, the Red Sox returned to Fenway Park and delivered arguably their best home performance of the season, routing the Rangers 10-1 on Friday night.

The game initially looked like more of the same that we've seen from the Red Sox lately. Texas jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after opening with back-to-back singles, and Wyatt Langford drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single to left field. From there, however, Boston seized control and never looked back.

The Rangers’ lead was short-lived as the Red Sox offense immediately went to work against right-hander Jack Leiter.

In the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter and designated hitter Mickey Gasper drew a four-pitch walk to spark the rally. Although he was forced out at second on a ground ball by Ceddanne Rafaela, who then promptly stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Wilyer Abreu then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game at 1-1.

Willson Contreras wasted little time putting Boston in front for good. The veteran first baseman jumped on Leiter’s first pitch, a 98.4 mph four-seam fastball, and launched it into the Green Monster seats for his 14th home run of the season.

Willson Contreras hits this home run atop the Green Monster 😮 pic.twitter.com/7alA16yOJW — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2026

Boston broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning, stringing together three consecutive doubles from Gasper, Rafaela, and Abreu to start the frame. Contreras followed with an RBI single and advanced to second on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Jung as Abreu came around to score. Jarren Duran moved Contreras to third with a groundout before Caleb Durbin capped the rally with a sacrifice fly, turning a 2-1 lead into a commanding 6-1 advantage.

Leiter’s night ended after five innings. The right-hander allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits while walking two and striking out three. He threw 103 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Sonny Gray weathered a rocky first inning before taking complete control. After surrendering singles to three of the first four batters he faced as Texas grabbed a 1-0 lead, Gray retired the next 14 Rangers in order, striking out six during the stretch. Joc Pederson’s leadoff single in the sixth finally ended the run, but Gray still turned in his third consecutive quality start, allowing just one run on five hits over six innings while striking out seven and issuing no walks.

7 K Sonny Day ☀️ pic.twitter.com/RUJfNVrkSK — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 13, 2026

Gray has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 starts, and one or no runs in seven starts. The righty has a 2.36 ERA in eight starts since April 20 (48 innings).