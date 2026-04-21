What’s next for Red Sox rotation after Sonny Gray injury?

The Red Sox rotation took a hit on Monday morning when Sonny Gray was removed from his start after pitching just 2 2/3 innings in the series finale with the Tigers.

Gray felt a “grab” in his right hamstring in an at-bat facing Gleyber Torres in the third inning.

The inning began with Gray allowing a double to Matt Vierling, who drove a ball into left field just out of the reach of a diving Roman Anthony. He then induced a groundout before surrendering an RBI single to catcher Jake Rogers, trimming Boston’s lead to 2-1. Gray struck out rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle but followed with a walk to Torres.

Through the first two innings, there were no signs of trouble. Gray worked around a single in the first and cruised through a 1-2-3 second inning.

“I threw that last 3-2 pitch, and I felt a grab in my right hamstring,” Gray said. “It’s something that I have felt before. In the moment, I kind of knew what it was. I knew I needed to at least throw a warm-up pitch before I felt comfortable continuing.

"When something like that happens, you kind of start going, ‘Should I keep trying to pitch? Should I not pitch? Am I going to make this worse? Am I not going to make this worse?’ You really don’t know what to do. After a warm-up pitch, it was the same feeling. Not a grab, but a tightness after that. It was just there. That was it.”

Sonny Gray left his start with an injury in the third inning pic.twitter.com/UicnwehDDy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 20, 2026

Following the game, Gray downplayed the severity of the injury, though the Red Sox still placed him on the injured list and recalled left-hander Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester.

Gray is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of the issue.

“I can honestly say it doesn’t feel like it’s a horrible thing,” said after the Red Sox' 8-6 win over the Tigers on Marathon Monday. “It’s just something that’s going to take however long it’s going to take to get right. I don’t know what that is right now.

“I’m not concerned for a long-term thing. Having familiarity with it is a good thing because it’s kinda like a ‘crap’ thing too because you have familiarity with the same thing. It doesn’t feel as bad as it has other times where I have missed time. I will say that. And that’s a good thing.”

This isn’t the first time Gray has dealt with hamstring issues, having landed on the injured list twice in 2022 and again in 2024 with similar concerns.

Through five starts this season, Gray is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA for Boston.

Sonny Gray, Filthy 79mph Curveball. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/5Sv0ZOnOUd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 20, 2026

With Gray sidelined, the Red Sox will need rotation reinforcements and could turn to top pitching prospect Payton Tolle. Gray had been scheduled to start Saturday at Camden Yards against the Orioles.

Boston had already scratched Tolle from his start in Nashville over the weekend, initially holding him in reserve in case Sunday’s game against the Tigers was postponed and required a Monday doubleheader.

Tolle is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA through three starts with Worcester, allowing five runs over 15 innings while posting a 1.07 WHIP and holding opponents to a .214 batting average.

Boston’s depth is already being tested just 22 games into the season. Johan Oviedo is on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain, while Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval both remain sidelined without clear timelines for their returns. Another option could have been righty Tyler Uberstine, but he's on the 7-day WooSox injured list dealing with right shoulder soreness.