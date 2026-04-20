Red Sox fall to Tigers as Garrett Crochet unravels in the fifth, offensive struggles continue

Garrett Crochet entered Sunday looking to rebound from the worst start of his career in Minnesota, where the Twins tagged him for 11 runs (10 earned) and chased him after just five outs.

Things got off to a better, though still shaky, start against Detroit. Crochet recorded two quick outs in the first inning and jumped ahead of Matt Vierling 0-2 before the outfielder ripped a sweeper for a double. Seven pitches later, Dillon Dingler drove him in with a cutter left over the plate, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

What began as an efficient inning quickly unraveled into a 25-pitch frame, leaving Crochet working from behind early.

“In that inning, he just lost it, it seems like,” said Alex Cora. “Before that, besides the first inning, the stuff was really good. The four-seam played, the sinker. The cutter, the velo was up there today. Some positive strides but that last inning didn’t work out.”

After the first inning, Crochet began to lock in, retiring 12 of the next 14 batters while running his strikeout total up to eight, a stretch he described as “4.2 damn good innings.”

But with two outs in the fifth, things unraveled quickly. After striking out the first two hitters on just eight pitches, Crochet fell behind Jahmai Jones 2-0 and left a sinker over the plate. Jones crushed it to left-center for a go-ahead solo homer.

Things began to get worse for the Sox’ ace, after Gleyber Torres reached base following a four-pitch walk. Vierling singled to keep the Tigers offense going, before Crochet fell behind Dingler 3-1, and left a four-seamer over the heart of the plate. Dingler didn’t miss, launching a 397-foot, three-run homer to center to extend Detroit’s lead to 5-1.

DING THE BELL 🛎️🛎️🛎️ pic.twitter.com/N7NlcskcPN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 19, 2026

After allowing another single, Crochet finally induced a groundout to end the inning, walking off the mound with a blank stare after the damage was done.

“Right now, every mistake that I make is getting absolutely hammered,” Crochet said. “But it’s because they’re mistakes when I’m behind in the count.

“I went into it today with a willingness to throw the four-seamer at the top zone at a high volume. Then I dig myself in the hole versus Dingler and kind of just fall into a trap of having to throw a four-seam for a strike. … Right now, I feel like I know what needs to happen. Just a matter of doing it.”

Through five starts this season, including Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Tigers, Crochet’s ERA ballooned to 7.88. The Red Sox also fell to 0-13 when their starter fails to complete six innings.

It marked just the seventh time in his Red Sox tenure that Crochet has allowed multiple home runs in a start.