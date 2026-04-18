Alex Cora: 'If we pitch, we're going to win' as Ranger Suarez dominates in Red Sox victory

On a night when 34,866 fans packed Fenway Park and were treated to Masataka Yoshida’s walk-off single in the 10th inning, the late heroics wouldn’t have been possible without Ranger Suárez’s outstanding performance on the mound.

Boston got exactly what it envisioned when it signed Suárez to a five-year, $130-million deal in January.

The left-hander carved through the Tigers lineup, and while he didn’t factor into the decision, his eight scoreless innings put the Red Sox in position to steal the opener of the four-game series.

Friday’s win was crucial in setting the tone. With reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal looming Saturday and Framber Valdez on Sunday, Boston risked a rough start to a pivotal homestand, one that also includes the Yankees and an opportunity to gain ground in the American League East.

The game didn’t start smoothly for Suárez, who looked shaky against the first few Tigers hitters. After a leadoff groundout, he allowed back-to-back singles, the second appearing headed for a double that would have put runners on second and third with one out.

But Ceddanne Rafaela’s throw to second just beat Jahmai Jones’ slide. Though Jones was initially ruled safe, the call was overturned on replay.

From that point on, Suárez locked in, retiring nine straight batters and 22 of the next 23 between the first and eighth innings. The only Detroit baserunner during that stretch came on a fourth-inning walk to Dillon Dingler, but Suárez quickly erased it by inducing an inning-ending groundout just four pitches later.

Just wanted to tip my cap for this play from Ceddanne Rafaela and Marcelo Mayer in the first. Completely changed the complexion of that inning.



Some solid contact against Suarez so far, but he’s through 2 scoreless. pic.twitter.com/3kHeBwuX8F — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 17, 2026

“The mix of pitches was great: cutter, sinker, four-seamer, the curveball, I mean that’s pitching right there,” manager Alex Cora said. “And against a good lineup. I’ve been saying for three weeks now, if we pitch, we’re going to win.”

His final line was excellent, hurling eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out four. He threw 93 pitches, 55 for strikes.