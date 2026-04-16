Hurley: It's probably best to not expect the world from Patriots' 2026 draft class

After two decades of evasiveness, non-answers, snorts, grunts and staredowns, there's no doubt that some candor and forthrightness in Foxboro these days is much appreciated. Absolutely.

At the same time, Eliot Wolf might have been a bit too honest when summing up his view of this year's draft class.

Wolf was quoted by Doug Kyed in the Boston Herald over the weekend as saying this year's crop of draft-eligible players is "not great" in a historical perspective, while adding that there will still be good players and the job for him and the front office will be finding those good players. The "not great" part of the quote made the rounds on social media, prompting Wolf to clarify those comments this week when meeting with the media in Foxboro.

"I saw a pull quote that I actually said. I did say it, but there was a ‘but’ at the end of it," Wolf explained. "It was basically, ‘I think if you had to look historically, this draft probably isn't great.’ That was what was taken, but if we do our job and we do everything right, we're going to be able to get a good player with every pick, and that's our intention. I feel that way about every draft. No matter what happens, there are always avenues and ways to improve the team."

Continuing his apparent dedication to transparency, Wolf laid it out in detail: It's a strong draft on the offensive and defensive lines, it's decent at tight end and wide receiver, and it's not so good in the secondary.

That is, of course, just one man's perspective on the class. It's possible and even likely that other teams may value some defensive backs more than the Patriots might be looking at them right now.

Still, from a New England perspective, Wolf's outlook should probably taken as a sign that we should all perhaps temper expectations for how much impact we believe next week's roster additions should be able to make in 2026 -- and, perhaps, beyond.

Now that may have already been a given, with the Patriots situated at the end of the first round instead of at its top. Yet it's worth reiterating as we all try to forecast their picks based specifically on their needs. While we all surely recognize the need to add a game-changing type of edge rusher to complement Harold Landry and Dre'Mont Jones, the Patriots will be guaranteed nothing of the sort if they utilize their top pick based on that need.

And for a team that still has razor-thin depth at a number of positions -- arguably everywhere except receiver and defensive line -- the Patriots' approach will likely be one that works toward filling out a proper 53-man roster rather than trying to find some Day 1 starters.

That will be a major recalibration from last year, when the Patriots got 48 starts, over 2,400 offensive snaps, more than 1,200 defensive snaps, and more than 600 special teams snaps from its collection of 11 drafted rookies. Undrafted rookies Elijah Ponder (215 defensive snaps, 209 special teams snaps) and Efton Chism (92 offensive snaps, 59 special teams snaps) also saw the field plenty last season.

With the same number of picks this season, there's obviously no way to get the same level of contribution from the rookie class. And even though needs for starting-caliber players still exist at a number of spots, this draft won't be the place to find them.

Instead, it may be the place to "reach" for a position that might not normally be deemed first round-worthy, like tight end or off-ball linebacker. (Safety might have qualified here, but Wolf's comments make that seem unlikely.)

And while logic might dictate that having 11 draft picks in a year with a weaker class would present a prime opportunity to trade for future picks, that might not be New England's strategy for a couple of reasons. For one, the whole world knows that Wolf and Co. are not enamored with this draft class, so they'll be dealing from a disadvantageous position in any trade they initiate. And secondly, they'll likely want every proverbial dart they can throw at the board if they know each pick will carry with it a bit more risk than normal.

"I think the more picks that you have, the better chances you have of hitting on players," Wolf said. "We have four sixes right now. If we had one six, it probably puts more pressure on us to have that player be successful."

Four sixth-round picks being added to the mix likely won't evoke dreams of a repeat trip to the Super Bowl for many fans. But the reality of where the Patriots are in terms of depth and where the draft is in terms of overall talent will likely lead the team in that direction.

None of this is meant to be a downer for draft week enthusiasm, if that's your cup of tea. We've all witnessed the draft morphing from what it was (kind of a football-nerd fantasy, a fun weekend activity used as an excuse to gather with friends to eat and drink garbage) into what it is (a prime-time, made-for-TV event; a yearlong, neverending journey into potentials and what-ifs; an entire industry unto itself). And to be sure, no matter which players the Patriots select, we'll all go through the normal process of evaluating the pick, projecting the player's place on the team and in the league, and so on and so forth. That is simply what's done at this time of year.