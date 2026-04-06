Alex Cora shakes up Red Sox lineup, drops scuffling Trevor Story to fifth; Anthony back in left

The Red Sox are nine games into the season, have dropped three straight series, and already look like a team taking on water.

Amid the slow start, Boston’s offense ranks 27th in runs scored, prompting Alex Cora to shuffle his lineup ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Brewers.

Trevor Story has been dropped to the No. 5 spot after hitting second in each of the first nine games. He’s struggled to a .119 average with 17 strikeouts in 42 at-bats.

Masataka Yoshida will move into the No. 2 spot for the opener against Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

Entering play, Story is one of four Red Sox hitters with prior experience against Woodruff, going 2-for-7 (.286) with one strikeout.

Willson Contreras has struggled in the matchup, hitting .105 (2-for-19) with seven strikeouts, two walks, and five hit-by-pitches. Jarren Duran (0-for-3, 2 K) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (0-for-2) are both hitless against Woodruff. Duran is not in the lineup for Monday night’s game.

“We’ll see if it works,” said Cora. “Just mix it up. Hopefully, a different spot allows you to unlock it and relax...Regardless of where we hit, we’ve got to make sure we slow it down. We’ve been talking about swinging a lot, not chasing. This (Brewers team) is a good pitching staff and they’re very aggressive in the zone. Hopefully, be on time and put good swings on it.”

Cora felt it was time for a change following Sunday’s 8-6 loss to the Padres. Story went 1-for-5 with an infield single and two strikeouts, while Yoshida finished 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Sighs Trevor Story grounds out to end the inning pic.twitter.com/BXiFWHnwtH — Lucas Parmenter (@Lucasparmenter0) April 4, 2026

“Six walks already, and he’s been able to pull the ball and hit it hard,” Cora said of Yoshida. “He’s in a great spot.”

Story, meanwhile, has yet to draw a walk this season, though Cora still wants to see the veteran remain aggressive at the plate.

“You can stay aggressive in the zone,” said Cora. “But he’s been aggressive in the zone and outside the zone. Everything starts with controlling (the strike zone). That’s the most important thing. I haven’t seen too many guys making a living in this league hitting pitches out of the zone. That’s a hard a way to live.