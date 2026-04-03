Marcelo Mayer, Willson Contreras lead Red Sox past Padres 5-2 in Fenway home opener

BOSTON — What a difference playing at home can make.

After opening the season 1-5 on the road, the Red Sox returned to a sold-out Fenway Park (36,233) for their home opener and earned a 5-2 win over the Padres.

The Red Sox offense had been largely dormant to start the season, scoring just 17 runs through their first six games while striking out a staggering 73 times, ranking among the bottom five in the league in both categories.

On Friday afternoon, Boston broke through with a big sixth inning, powered by two home runs. Willson Contreras launched a solo shot over the Green Monster, and Marcelo Mayer followed with a two-run blast off Padres left-hander Wandy Peralta.

Contreras also made a bit of history, becoming the first player to utilize the ABS Challenge system at Fenway Park. After being called out on strikes, he immediately tapped his helmet and began walking to first as the call went to review. The challenge was successful, overturning the call and awarding him a walk.

WC40!



Willson Contreras homers in his first home game at Fenway! pic.twitter.com/2YKWjGsEx4 — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2026

“I was 100-percent sure that was a ball,” Contreras said of his confident swagger walking to first base.

“He brings an attitude,” Alex Cora said of Contreras, “and I think he’s going to gel well with what we expect here from players. I think they’re going to love him.”

Contreras, hitting out of the cleanup spot, delivered when the Red Sox needed him most.

Shortly after San Diego tied the game in the top of the fifth, the slugger launched a 423-foot blast over the Green Monster, sending it into the sunny Boston sky and giving the Sox a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. He punctuated the moment with his second bat flip of the game as he rounded the bases to a roar from the Fenway faithful.

“I couldn’t wait to get here. It’s a dream come true,” Contreras said of playing his first game at Fenway as a member of the home team. “I feel like a Hall of Famer walking into this clubhouse, playing at home in Boston where so many Hall of Famers played here, it’s really special. And that brings out a little extra energy.”

Wilyer Abreu followed Contreras’ home run with a single to right, chasing Padres starter Michael King from the game. San Diego turned to Peralta, but Mayer jumped on the first pitch he saw, launching a drive to deep right-center and into the bullpen.

Fernando Tatis Jr. attempted to make a play but tumbled headfirst into the bullpen, which was reminiscent of Torii Hunter’s famous spill during the 2013 ALCS.

“The Willson homer, that was electric,” Cora said.

Fernando Tatis Jr just missed that one and Marcelo Mayer has his first home run of the season!



(Via @RedSox) pic.twitter.com/UpU7fRpNlK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 3, 2026

“The Marcelo one, he hit it and we were kind of hesitant in the dugout, and then that happened (with Tatis), and the place just went loud.”

Caleb Durbin was finally able to get the monkey off his back at Fenway.

He was met with boos during pregame introductions and again after his first at-bat, when he made weak contact on a check swing that resulted in an inning-ending double play.

But in the fourth inning, Durbin turned the page on an 0-for-19 start and an 0-for-34 stretch dating back to last season, lining a two-out RBI single up the middle for his first hit with Boston.

“I’m glad that he got the hit,” Cora said of Durbin. “I think everybody was able to breathe, including me. … He’s going to be OK. He’s a good ballplayer, I think people here are going to love him.”

After the game, Durbin was relieved to finally notch his first hit of the 2026 season.

“It was good and fun to do it at home and get the win,” Durbin told Boston Sports Journal. “That’s huge for us, to get back on a roll and do it on Opening Day at home. It was a lot of fun.”

The boos from the Fenway crowd didn’t go unnoticed, but Durbin understands it comes with the territory.

“The fans are special. As players, you want to play well, you’re going to beat yourself up too,” he said. “The fans show they’re into it, and that’s exactly what you want.”