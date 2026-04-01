Hurley: Assessing Red Sox panic meter ahead of Fenway opener

Ahh ... Opening Day. You remember Opening Day, right? The kids were leading the way at the plate, Garrett Crochet was dominating on the mound, and the 2026 Red Sox appeared to be carrying the proper level of energy and commitment into a season that carries with it some real expectations.

The vibes, as the youth might say, were immaculate. Now, just a week later, they're in the toilet.

As a result, the atmosphere is sure to be just a little bit dampened Friday afternoon when Fenway Park hosts its first game of the 2026 season.

After the nearly perfect 3-0 win over the Reds to start the season, they got a bad Sonny Gray start and an extra-inning loss, a bullpen breakdown on Sunday, a Ranger Suárez crash landing in Houston, a Brayan Bello dud on Tuesday, and an uncharacteristically ineffective outing from Crochet in the series finale. All the while, the Red Sox' offense has been borderline nonexistent, plating just 17 runs in six games while batting .208 with a .642 OPS as a team. (If you separate Wilyer Abreu's .417 average and 1.334 OPS, the picture is even worse.)

Throw in a mysterious Carlos Narvaez benching on Wednesday, some terrible uses of the ABS challenge system, and an unforgivable situation of Alex Cora not knowing the count during what should have been a strikeout in Tuesday's loss, and the opening six-pack of games has gone worse than anybody could have imagined.

That being said, there's nothing lamer in sports than anyone who wants to light their hair on fire while ranting and raving about THE SEASON BEING OVAH when the calendar has barely hit April.

Things are bad, yes. But are they sustainably bad? That's what we'll try to tackle here, in an effort to determine which of the early-season issues might get better, and which ones might stick around for the long haul. And because every story needs a hook, this one will have a rating system of one to five Roenickes. (Why Roenickes? Well, with all due respect to the baseball lifer, Ron Roenicke managed the 2020 Red Sox, a team we all knew was DOA when the season began. Any doubts or critiques you held toward the team when the season began in late July ended up being as bad as expected or even worse. Ergo, the more Roenickes on the rating scale, the more worrisome the issue for the remaining 156 games in the season.)

The issue: Starting Pitching

Rating: 1.5 Roenickes

With one turn through the rotation plus one more Crochet start, the collective work of the starting rotation has been brutal. While the Yankees have the best starters' ERA (0.53) in baseball and the Blue Jays aren't far behind in third (1.74), the Red Sox have the fifth-worst at 5.22. Opponents are hitting a robust .287 off them (second-worst mark in MLB) while the starters' WHIP is 1.500, fourth-worst in baseball.

Crochet followed up his sparkling Opening Day start (6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 8 SO) by serving up a three-run tater to Carlos Correa while giving up five runs (four earned) over just five innings on Wednesday. It was a reminder that Crochet can't be relied on to win every time he takes the mound for Boston.

The lone bright spot outside of Crochet the first time through came from Connelly Early, who allowed just one run while striking out six in his 5.1 innings in Cincinnati. The trio of Gray, Suárez and Bello, on the other hand, allowed 12 earned runs in a combined 13 innings of work.

There's no way to sugarcoat it. It's been bad.

But it shouldn't last. Outside of Early, these players are not unknowns. Sonny Gray made his MLB debut when Roman Anthony was 9 years old and has made nearly 350 MLB appearances. Suárez became a full-time big league starter in 2021 and posted a 3.25 ERA and 1.243 WHIP over nearly 700 innings over the last five seasons. Bello may have been miscast as an Opening Day starter two years ago, but he's also overqualified to fill the fifth-starter role.

Barring several acts of God, this group will be significantly better moving forward. Not a real concern.

The Issue: Short-Term Offense

Rating: 1 Roenicke

The Red Sox have gotten consistent hitting from Abreu (.417 average with a .917 slugging percentage) and their two catchers (Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez are a combined 9-for-19). That is it.

After a 3-for-4 Opening Day performance, Anthony went 1-for-17 over the following four games. He struck out four times on Tuesday and found himself on the bench on Wednesday, before hitting a pinch-hit homer in the ninth. Fellow "Big Three" member Marcelo Mayer is 1-for-12 since delivering two big hits after entering as a pinch hitter in the season opener. Three players -- Caleb Durbin, Isiah Kiner-Filefa and Masataka Yoshida -- are still looking for their first hits of the year, with Durbin an astounding 0-for-18 with just one walk in 19 plate appearances. Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela round out an outfield that has just two extra-base hits that have not come off the bat of Abreu, and Trevor Story is hitting .138 with a team-high 13 strikeouts.

To say the least, it's been a problem.

Yet for as much as we might question the overall offensive punch of this group, it won't be this bad. It can't be this bad. Outside of the Durbin-Anthony-Mayer trio, there's too much big league experience on the roster for the offense to be anything close to this bad for very long. In fact, it's hardly worth talking about.

What is worth talking about, though ...

The Issue: Big-Picture Offense

Rating: 4.5 Roenickes