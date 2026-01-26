Bedard: 3 sequences to a Super Bowl berth - Jones' hustle, Elliss' turnover, and Maye's legs plus Stevenson's block

Breaking down the key sequences, mostly through video analysis, in the Patriots' 10-7 AFC Championship Game victory over the Broncos, including:

• Good team defense and Marcus Jones' hustle play on third down, leading to the fourth-down stop;

• Jarrett Stidham screws the pooch on the turnover, and Christian Elliss capitalizes;

• Maye's scramble and decision-making, with an assist from Rhamondre Stevenson, leads to final points.

1-10-NE 23 (11:39) R.Harvey up the middle to NE 21 for 2 yards (A.Jennings; C.Durden).

2-8-NE 21 (11:01) (Shotgun) J.Stidham scrambles left end to NE 19 for 2 yards (J.Gibbens).

3-6-NE 19 (10:11) (Shotgun) J.Stidham scrambles right end to NE 14 for 5 yards (M.Jones).

Timeout #2 by DEN at 09:28.

4-1-NE 14 (9:28) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right to R.Harvey (C.Woodson) [M.Williams].

First down was a really nice play by Cory Durden two-gapping the center, Luke Wattenberg, and Anfernee Jennings defeating TE Adam Trautman.

On second down, Stidham didn't have much, and Jack Gibbens and Christian Elliss did well to rally to the ball to force third and long.

On third down, Marcus Jones slips but uses his terrific speed to track down Stidham and tackle him 1 yard short of the first-down marker.