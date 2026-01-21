Simone's Six: Symbiosis, Dr. Seuss, and trends in Celtics-Pacers

A win’s a win, no matter the team. Games like Wednesday are why games like Monday’s are stomachable. For every close contest against the Detroit Pistons—a game that came down to a single shot—the Boston Celtics have earned a comfortable victory over a subpar opponent.

There are, of course, exceptions to every rule. The Celtics lost to this same Indiana Pacers team just over a week ago, albeit without Jaylen Brown. But by and large, they have taken care of business in these types of games all year.

But how did they do it on Wednesday night? And what didn’t they do well?

1. Neemias Queta and Sam Hauser

Just because he doesn’t run the pick-and-roll doesn’t mean Sam Hauser doesn’t benefit from it. He nailed two threes to open this game, both created by his off-ball awareness. And Neemias Queta was a big reason why he was able to do so.

Queta’s screening in the pick-and-roll put the Pacers in a pickle. And it wasn’t just the screens. For the last few games, Queta’s timing and ability to get out of picks at the right time have created a ton of two-on-ones for the Celtics.

From there, the Pacers had a tough decision to make: Help on Queta on the roll or stick with Hauser. If they tagged Queta, Hauser often found ways to get open for three. If they stayed by Hauser, Queta got some good looks inside.

More on this in an article later today…

2. The bench!

Joe Mazzulla continues to find different ways to utilize everybody on his roster. The starters’ first stint wasn’t amazing. The Celtics didn’t go down, but they didn’t go up, either. Then, the bench came in. And, to quote Brown, the energy shifted.

Anfernee Simons flew around, blasting his way through Indiana’s screens to stay in the play on defense. Luka Garza sprinted the floor like a madman. Hugo Gonzalez rose up to battle for monster offensive rebounds. Baylor Scheierman hit a no-dip three.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It’s like Dr. Seuss said in Horton Hears a Who, "A person's a person, no matter how small!" That’s what Mazzulla does with the bench: A winning moment is a winning moment, no matter how small.

Even in a late-January game against the Pacers, the Celtics’ role players brought it. That means something.

3. Celtics had the Pacers’ scouting report

If this were a poker game, a lot of chips should be placed on the Celtics having ‘The Pacers jump at pump-fakes’ in bold letters on their scouting report. It may have been on the whiteboard in the locker room.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Early in the game, when a Celtics player drove into the paint, they stopped. And time after time, Indiana jumped. It either led to a foul or an easy bucket.

4. Monitoring Jaylen Brown

Brown finished the night with 30 points. He shot 11-of-22 from the field and took nine free throws. But there has been something about his last few games that sits in contrast to his first couple of months of basketball.

It seems like Brown has been having to push harder to find his rhythm. Early in the year, he was able to seamlessly get to his spot, make shots, and get in a groove.

For the last week or so, really ever since the Celtics came home following his 50-point showing in LA, Brown’s buckets haven’t come as easily. Obviously, defenses are keying in on him more, but the result has been a few offensive possessions per game in which Brown forces the issue, for better or worse.

It’s not a huge issue. Brown is still playing winning basketball. But it’s just something to monitor moving forward.

5. Transition, transition, transition