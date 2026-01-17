MLB Notebook: Nico Hoerner or Brendan Donovan could solve the Red Sox’ infield questions

The Chicago Cubs made one of the offseason’s biggest splashes last week, signing free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175-million deal. In doing so, they not only pried Bregman away from the Red Sox — but also reshaped their infield in a way that could open the door to trade conversations.

With Bregman now locked in at third base, Chicago suddenly has an excess of infield talent. That surplus creates trade possibilities for the Cubs as they look to balance their roster and payroll. Two names to monitor in the aftermath of the signing are Matt Shaw and Nico Hoerner, either of whom could become movable depending on how Chicago ultimately aligns its infield.

As currently constructed, the Cubs project to open the season with Michael Busch at first base, Hoerner at second, Dansby Swanson at shortstop, and Bregman at third. That alignment leaves Shaw without a clear everyday role, potentially pushing the 24-year-old into a utility assignment or a transition to the outfield. From a roster-construction standpoint, Hoerner profiles as the Cubs’ most logical trade chip.

Boston, meanwhile, continues to search for infield clarity. Once Marcelo Mayer claims either second or third base, the Red Sox are left without a definitive solution for the remaining spot. Internal options such as Romy Gonzalez, David Hamilton, Kristian Campbell, and Nick Sogard provide flexibility, but they project more naturally as bench pieces or situational contributors. Campbell, in particular, is widely viewed as a long-term outfield fit, further thinning Boston’s infield depth.

If the Red Sox were to engage the Cubs in trade talks, Hoerner fits Boston’s needs almost seamlessly. Acquiring him would allow Mayer to slide over to third base while stabilizing second base with an elite defender and high-contact bat.

From a run-prevention standpoint, Hoerner’s defensive metrics only strengthen the appeal. Statcast grades him in the 98th percentile in Range (Outs Above Average), reflecting elite lateral quickness, instincts, and positioning. While his arm strength grades below average, that limitation is largely neutralized at second base, where range, footwork, and decision-making matter far more than raw throwing velocity. Hoerner consistently converts difficult ground balls into outs—defensive value that doesn’t always show up in traditional stats but saves runs over the course of a season.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acknowledged that teams have already begun calling about potential trade scenarios involving both Shaw and Hoerner.

“There’s always calls coming in,” Hoyer said Thursday. “It’s our job to listen to things. It’s always our job to seek to make the team better. It doesn’t mean we’re looking to do something. But of course, people are going to call and the job is to listen.”

Contractually, Hoerner’s situation only adds to the logic that the Cubs would ship him out for the right price. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his deal, earning $12 million before reaching free agency at season’s end. Reports out of Chicago suggest the Cubs are also motivated to dip below the $244 million first Competitive Balance Tax threshold, making a short-term salary move increasingly plausible.

Following the signing of left-hander Ranger Suárez, the Red Sox have placed renewed emphasis on run prevention. Hoerner—a two-time Gold Glove winner who also competed for the National League batting title last season—embodies that philosophy. His contact-oriented approach, elite range, and reliability up the middle would immediately raise Boston’s defensive floor.

That said, the Cubs are not actively shopping either Shaw or Hoerner. Shaw, a former first-round pick, endured rookie growing pains last season, briefly returning to Triple-A before showing progress at third base. Chicago views his athleticism and positional versatility as an asset rather than a problem.

“You’re not going to have perfect health throughout the year,” Hoyer said. “You’re going to need days off. And there’s a lot of at-bats out there if you can move around and play different positions.”

When asked whether Shaw could be an option in the outfield, Hoyer didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Matt Shaw’s a really good athlete. He hadn’t played much third and was a Gold Glove finalist last year. I have no questions about his defense at any position or his ability to learn.”

Interestingly, Shaw was a player the Red Sox were strongly linked to during the 2023 draft process before ultimately selecting catcher Kyle Teel. Several executives involved in those internal discussions are now with the Washington Nationals, a club that could explore prying Shaw away as part of their ongoing rebuild.

First career big league home run for Matt Shaw! pic.twitter.com/KAZw6KbdQu — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 30, 2025

Trading prospects to the Cubs—the same club that just outmaneuvered Boston for Bregman—to solve an infield issue risks poor optics to the fan base. From the Red Sox’s perspective, such a move could feel like paying twice: first in lost opportunity on the free-agent market, then again in prospect capital to address the fallout. For a front office that has preached discipline and sustainability, that kind of reactionary maneuvering may not align with its broader roster philosophy from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

If the Cubs do decide to deal from their infield surplus, Hoerner represents more than a stopgap solution for Boston. He fits the Red Sox’s present needs, complements their young core, and aligns with the roster’s evolving identity—making him one of the most logical trade targets to for Boston in the wake of Chicago’s Bregman splash.

With “pivot” emerging as the defining theme of Boston’s offseason, the Red Sox could once again look within the National League Central—this time circling back to a familiar trade partner in St. Louis. Boston has already completed two deals with the Cardinals this winter, landing Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, and that existing relationship could open the door to another move as the front office continues to reshape the roster.

One name that continues to surface is Brendan Donovan. The 29-year-old brings positional versatility—capable of playing second base, third base, and left field—along with two more seasons of team control. Offensively, Donovan is coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which he hit .287 with a .775 OPS across 118 games, and he owns a career .282 average and .772 OPS through four major-league seasons.

Donovan’s Statcast profile paints the picture of a hitter built on contact rather than power. He consistently squares the ball up at an elite rate, ranking near the top of the league in sweet-spot percentage and squared-up contact. His expected batting average aligns closely with his actual production. While his hard-hit and barrel rates sit closer to league average and his bat speed lags behind true power threats, Donovan compensates with excellent bat-to-ball skills, low swing-and-miss rates, and a disciplined approach at the plate.

That offensive profile matters for a Red Sox lineup still searching for balance. Donovan wouldn’t be the middle-of-the-order power bat Boston could use alongside Contreras, but he would lengthen the lineup, ultimately raising the floor of the offense, and provide consistent at-bats. His ability to control the strike zone and put the ball in play would complement the few power-centric hitters in Boston's lineup.

Brendan Donovan's FIFTH double over the last two games! pic.twitter.com/BrtCvpMJ6N — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 25, 2025

Boston isn’t alone in its pursuit of the Cardinals' infielder, as Donovan has also been linked to the Giants and Mariners. And while Breslow expressed some hesitation about making another trade at Fenway Fest—citing the organizational depth already moved in recent deals—that stance came before the signing of Suárez.

Ultimately, a Donovan acquisition would reflect the same theme that has defined Boston’s winter: adaptability. He may not deliver headline power, but his versatility and contact-driven offensive profile make him a clean fit for a roster that still has work to do—both in the infield and in rounding out its lineup.

With an abundance of starting pitching, the Red Sox are positioned to trade from a clear area of strength to address their infield needs. According to a league source, Boston is actively exploring both the trade and free-agent markets as it continues to reshape the roster.

Boston’s rotation is headlined by Garrett Crochet, with newly signed left-hander Suárez slotting in behind him. Gray and Brayan Bello round out the middle of the rotation, though Alex Cora could opt to stagger his left-handers by sandwiching Gray between Crochet and Suárez.

The competition for the fifth rotation spot is expected to be one of the more closely watched battles of camp. Returning right-hander Kutter Crawford, who is working back from knee surgery, and Patrick Sandoval, recovering from Tommy John surgery, will be in the mix alongside offseason acquisition Johan Oviedo. Top prospects Connelly Early and Payton Tolle remain part of the long-term rotation picture, though both are candidates to open the season at Triple-A Worcester.

Connelly Early's first 9 MLB innings:

0 R

16 K pic.twitter.com/p1IT03p1nZ — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2025

Early and Tolle have generated significant trade interest throughout the offseason, but dealing either arm for a short-term infielder such as Hoerner—who is set to reach free agency at season’s end—would be difficult to justify. If Boston were to move either left-hander, the return would likely need to exceed a player like Donovan, whose value lies more in versatility and contact quality than impact upside.

One pitcher to monitor more closely is Bello. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this winter that the Red Sox have “quietly shopped” the right-hander, a strategy that aligns with the strong returns teams have received for controllable pitching around the league. Earlier this offseason, the Orioles surrendered multiple top-30 prospects to acquire Shane Baz from the Rays, underscoring how aggressively clubs are paying for rotation stability.

Bello remains under contract through 2030 after signing a six-year, $55 million extension, a deal that increasingly looks like a bargain for a mid-rotation starter entering his prime. He is scheduled to earn just $9 million in 2026, making him one of the more affordable controllable starters available should Boston decide to leverage its pitching depth to complete an infield deal.

Bo Bichette is no longer an option for the Red Sox after signing a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets on Friday. Realistically, once Boston added Suárez earlier in the week, the likelihood of Bichette landing in Boston dropped significantly.

Bichette entered free agency after declining a qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays that would have paid him $22.025 million for the 2026 season. By turning down the QO, he remained attached to draft compensation, meaning Toronto would have received a compensatory pick after the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft had he signed elsewhere.

Several clubs pursued Bichette aggressively. The Phillies were among the most serious suitors, reportedly offering a seven-year, $200-million contract — an offer Bichette declined in favor of a shorter-term deal with the Mets that allows him to re-enter free agency as early as next winter.

BO WANTS NOISE 🗣️



HIS FIRST #WORLDSERIES HOMER! pic.twitter.com/HYASfMGE0A — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 2, 2025

From Boston’s perspective, Bichette may not be entirely off the long-term radar. If he spends time at third base in 2026 and ultimately opts out of his deal—similar to Bregman’s path this past winter—the Red Sox could re-enter the market at a later date.

In the short term, Eugenio Suárez continues to look increasingly like the club’s most realistic avenue for adding middle-of-the-order power. His 49 home runs last season would provide an immediate jolt to Boston’s lineup, though he represents a clear defensive downgrade from Bregman at third base.

That power comes with swing-and-miss risk. Suárez struck out at a 29.8 percent rate in 2025, ranking in the fifth percentile among major-league hitters, and posted a 31 percent chase rate. Defensively, the metrics remain a concern. He finished last season with minus-6 Defensive Runs Saved and minus-3 Outs Above Average, continuing a multi-year trend of average-to-below-average defense at the hot corner.

Given how the offseason has unfolded, Boston may be forced to live with that defensive tradeoff if it prioritizes power. There is internal support for Suárez within the organization, and he has at least one advocate already in the clubhouse. Contreras, one of Suárez’s closest friends, acknowledged the relationship during a Zoom call when he met with the Red Sox' media this week.

“I haven’t talked to him in a few days,” Contreras said when asked if he was recruiting Suárez. “We are really close. We’re friends, and he’s one of my best friends. He’s a great guy, a great hitter. But we’ll see what we can do about him coming to Boston.”

With spring training just weeks away, the Red Sox still have flexibility. They can trade from their pitching depth and match up with nearly any club in baseball for offensive help. However, their current payroll sits at approximately $269 million, making another major free-agent signing unlikely unless money is moved off the books.

Masataka Yoshida’s $18 million salary over the next two seasons stands out as a logical candidate, though his defensive limitations would likely require Boston to eat salary to facilitate a deal. Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks ($10.2 million) and Patrick Sandoval ($9.125 million) are two additional contracts Breslow could explore moving under the right circumstances.

With Bregman, Bichette, and Kyle Tucker now off the board, the market has shifted. For Breslow, the question is no longer whether the Red Sox have the pieces to improve—it’s where he chooses to trade from to upgrade the roster as a whole.

AROUND THE LEAGUE



The Los Angeles Dodgers made yet another seismic move in free agency, signing Tucker to a four-year, $240-million contract that includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Tucker joins an already star-studded Dodgers roster that features Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more, further cementing Los Angeles as baseball’s modern superpower.

The deal includes $30 million in deferred money, giving Tucker a present-day average annual value (AAV) of $57.1 million, a new MLB record that surpasses Juan Soto’s $51 million AAV with the Mets. The Dodgers also included a $64 million signing bonus, with $54 million paid upfront, per Passan.

At 28 years old, Tucker reportedly turned down other offers—including a staggering $55 million-per-year proposal from the Mets—to become the Dodgers’ right fielder in 2026 and beyond.

When healthy, Tucker is one of the sport’s most complete players—a middle-of-the-order presence who combines power, patience, baserunning impact, and postseason-ready consistency. During the 2025 regular season, Tucker appeared in 136 games, logging 500 at-bats while slashing .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, 91 runs scored, and 25 stolen bases, good for an .841 OPS.

D-BACKS GET ARENADO



The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to acquire veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

In return, St. Louis will receive 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez, an eighth-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona State. The Cardinals will also send $31 million to Arizona to help offset Arenado’s contract, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. St. Louis will remain responsible for the $6 million in deferred money owed to Arenado, which is not payable until 2040–41, according to Feinsand.

To facilitate the deal, Arenado waived his no-trade clause, allowing the 10-time Gold Glove winner to continue the next phase of his career in Arizona. Arenado endured a down season with the Cardinals last year, hitting .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs in 107 games.

