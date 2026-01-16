Giardi: NFL Notebook - A deep dive on Patriots/Texans; plus, coaching carousel is out of control

No preambles here. There’s a big game on Sunday between the Patriots and Texans. I’ve once again tapped into my contacts around the league and given them plenty of leeway to size up this matchup. As always, I’m thankful they gave me the time to share with you.

WHEN THE PATRIOTS HAVE THE BALL

AFC Pro Personnel director: “The level of talent the Texans have on defense is impressive. The Patriots have (Drake) Maye. Can the OC (Josh McDaniels) give his guy enough answers? It’s not like the Texans try to confuse you. They like their guys better than yours every week, for good reason. When you can rush four and kick ass, there’s no reason to go too hard in the lab. I’d make them prove they have a real response before I change who I am and what I do.”

AFC defensive back coach (team played the Pats this year): “I told you last week the Chargers should consider keeping eyes on Maye. They didn’t, at least not enough, and look at how it changed the game. The Texans won’t make that same mistake. That doesn’t mean Maye can’t make plays with his legs, but those linebackers in particular are going to discourage it as best they can, and try to make him pay when he does.

“This feels like a big (Stefon) Diggs game to me. On early downs for sure. The Texans like to play zone on 1st and 2nd downs. That’s where Diggs is at his best. But this is also a week where the Pats receivers are going to have to win on 3rd downs, when the Texans play a lot more man. Can they? Maye does so much for them with ball placement, but make a play for him when the play is there to be made.”