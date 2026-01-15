Giardi: The Maye/McDaniels union will be tested by speedy and violent Texans 'D'

FOXBOROUGH - While Mike Vrabel was reticent to place too many flowers at the feet of the Houston Texans, their head coach, DeMeco Ryans, had no such issue when talking about the Patriots, in particular, their MVP-level quarterback, Drake Maye.

“I think Drake is doing a really good job of not making bad decisions with the football,” Ryans said. “He’s doing a really good job of utilizing where his players are open, he’s getting those guys the football, and I think Josh (McDaniels) is calling it really well for him to get him easy plays and make good decisions.”

Ryans mentioned Maye’s penchant for finding escape hatches through A and B gaps, no doubt something he’s reminded his players of over and over again in the short week of preparation for Sunday afternoon’s game (the Texans played on Monday night in Pittsburgh). That was something LA Chargers DC Jesse Minter harped on with his group as well, and while there were a number of examples of them muddying the pocket for Maye - and forcing a pair of fumbles - that 37-yard scramble just before the half seemed to be the play that settled the second-year quarterback down (he was 11-of-14 in the second half after a 6-for-15 start).

Could Maye’s legs once again be a difference maker in the Divisional round? Not if Houston can help it.

“Where he’s taking that next step is his ability to escape the pocket, Ryans said. “It really doesn’t get talked about much, but his athletic ability, his ability to escape the pocket, has been really clutch for them. He’s made some big runs to really hurt a lot of defenses. So, we have to be conscious of that.”

What Ryan’s defense has, in addition to the best pass-rushing duo in the league (Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter), is speed at all three levels of the defense. They trigger quickly and swarm to the football.

“They're violent. They're very physical,” McDaniels said. “This is probably the fastest group we've seen all year at all three levels. They run really, really well. The holes that you may have, they won't be there long, whether that's in a running game or anything you find in the secondary. You know, that's going to be tight.

“You're going to have to drive the football. There's not a whole lot of easy opportunities. You're going to need to convert some third downs and certainly take care of the football, because they do an incredible job of taking it away.”

“They got a knack for the ball from the top to bottom, from the corners to the safeties," added Stefon Diggs. "I spent some time there myself (Diggs played for Houston last season). So, I’m a little bit familiar with those guys. I wouldn’t say I know them like the back of my hand. But they just aggressive. They play the ball when they see it.”