BSJ Live Q&A: Karalis on Celtics/NBA, Wednesday 01.14.26 at noon

Please read the questions that have been submitted ahead of you to see if yours has been asked. I will answer every question people have, but no one wants to see repetition.

Of course, there are the other normal rules:

- ONE question per post please. You can post multiple questions, just do it separately because it's easier to follow.

- Please don't answer a question until I've answered it, but after a question has an answer, feel free to hop in and have a conversation. You don't have to wait for the whole thing to be done.