Giardi and Bedard pick the NFL playoffs - what happens to the Patriots? Plus, Maye 2nd-team All-Pro taken at BSJ Headquarters (Patriots)

Patriots

By Mike Giardi

Jan 10, 20266 hours ago

All right, the tournament is about to start. Time to pick 'em and stick 'em. Let's just cut to the chase.

GIARDI

WILD CARD ROUND

Rams 27, Panthers 16

Bears 23, Packers 20 

Jaguars 23, Bills 20

Eagles 17, 49ers 16

Patriots 27, Chargers 20: Fascinating matchup that wouldn't be happening if LA were healthy (they'd be a higher seed). But they aren't, and the Pats cause that offensive line just enough trouble to keep Justin Herbert in chase mode all game. Drake Maye enjoys the bright lights, throwing for two TDs and running for another.

Steelers 17, Texans 14

DIVISIONAL ROUND

