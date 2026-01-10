Giardi and Bedard pick the NFL playoffs - what happens to the Patriots? Plus, Maye 2nd-team All-Pro

All right, the tournament is about to start. Time to pick 'em and stick 'em. Let's just cut to the chase.

Patriots 27, Chargers 20: Fascinating matchup that wouldn't be happening if LA were healthy (they'd be a higher seed). But they aren't, and the Pats cause that offensive line just enough trouble to keep Justin Herbert in chase mode all game. Drake Maye enjoys the bright lights, throwing for two TDs and running for another.