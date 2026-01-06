NBA Notebook: Early Celtics trade deadline preview

The NBA Trade Deadline falls one month from Monday on Feb. 5, as the new collective bargaining agreement, recent playoff format changes, and a competitive landscape across both conferences likely set up a seller's market across the league. Those few sellers could've included the Boston Celtics if their season without Jayson Tatum, following key offseason departures, had played out the way many expected following May's defeat to the Knicks. Instead, Boston began the year only three games below their 2024-25 pace and five behind the 2024 championship squad into the new year.

That sets up a fascinating deadline for a team that exited the offseason $4 million over the first apron line and $12.1 million above the luxury tax line, the more significant number to watch. Boston projects to spend $200 million on this year's roster, an additional $39.5 million in tax, then slide to $180.6 million in salary between 11 players, which is $21.1 million below the tax threshold entering next summer. Flexibility awaits the Celtics, but between expiring salaries, current financial considerations, and the growing chance that they could contend this year with Tatum back, the next four weeks of their roster management and Tatum's recovery timeline will tell a lot about where this season could turn into the second half following an unimaginably strong start.