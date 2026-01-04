BSJ Game Report: Celtics 146, Clippers 115 - Jaylen Brown's career night leads hot-shooting C's to third straight win

Everything you need to know about the Celtics win over the Clippers, with BSJ insight and analysis.

IN A NUTSHELL

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics came out hot in the first and built a 14 point lead behind their highest-scoring first quarter of the season. John Collins got hot to help cut the Boston lead to eight at halftime. The third quarter was an absolute shootout where Boston got the lead back up to 14. Brown’s dominance stretched into the fourth as he got to 50 points and the C’s busted the game open.

HEADLINES

- Jaylen Brown’s revenge: I don’t know who votes for Player of the Month, but whomever it was should consider the 35 minutes Brown played one giant middle finger in their direction. Brown was sublime all the way around in this game. If you went to bed early, find a replay of the game and watch Brown play. It might be the best he’s ever played.

- Hot shooting all around: The Celtics shot 55% overall, 47% from 3, and 84% from the line. They hit 24 3-pointers with everyone but Sam Hauser, who his first two, shooting better than 41% from deep.

- Moving up in the standings: The Knicks have lost three straight while Boston has won three, putting Boston just a half-game behind the second seed. They are tied in the loss column at 12.