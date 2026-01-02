Giardi: NFL Notebook - Patriots offense seeking more balance; plus, Saints find their signal caller

When you have the likely (it feels that way) MVP quarterbacking the offense, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that this game isn’t about just one player. Yes, Drake Maye is the most important, but to quote the old QB’s then-bride (shoutout, Gisele Bundchen), “my husband cannot throw and catch the ball at the same time.”

Super G could have also included the run game in her epic post-Super Bowl rant. And if the Patriots are to make a deep postseason run, a little more offensive balance would be helpful.

To that end, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels sees signs that his group is closer to achieving that than at any point this season.

“I think we're always trying to improve it, and we've made progress, definitely,” he told us on Thursday. “I think that there are no shortcuts to doing that. But I definitely think we're in a better place now than we've been at. And that's all 11 guys on the field doing their job the right way, and again, we've stayed at it, the guys up front, the coaches...they've done a really good job of emphasizing the things we need to do to get better in that area.

“We want to be balanced. We know where we play. And when the weather gets a little crazy, every once in a while, you're going to need to be able to turn to hand the ball to the back and block people and run the ball when they know you got to run it and that you want to run it. So I'm excited for the progress that we've made, and look forward to us trying to continue to improve that area of our game also.”

That the run game has gotten better with left tackle Will Campbell sidelined for four games with that knee injury (he should be back this weekend) and also was missing Jared Wilson this past weekend speaks a lot to the work done by veteran backup Vederian Lowe in particular (Ben Brown struggled for a half in Jersey), and the coaching staff, as McDaniels mentioned.

But there’s also been the reemergence of Rhamondre Stevenson. Over the first 10 games of the season, he averaged just 32.4 yards per game on 3.2 yards per carry (certainly not all on him, as McDaniels referenced “all 11”. The early-season fumbles, however, also impacted the confidence with which Stevenson ran.