Bedard: Four sequences to a blowout - Some new names pop up to help Drake Maye & McDaniels with a diabolical play

Breaking down four key sequences in the Patriots' blowout win vs. the Jets, mostly through video analysis, including:

Efton Chism earning Drake Maye's trust;

earning Drake Maye's trust; Jaylinn Hawkins ' interception that was set up by an earlier play;

' interception that was set up by an earlier play; Kyle Williams coming through before Rhamondre Stevenson puts the moves on;

coming through before puts the moves on; Diabolical Josh McDaniels bailing out two poor plays.

But first, some breaking news.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Justin Herbert and some other beat-up starters will not play in the season finale against the Broncos. Trey Lance will start.

The Patriots needed the Chargers to upset Denver for any hope at the top seed.

If the Patriots don't like it, they can use it as motivation when the Chargers likely visit Gillette in the wild-card round. If the Patriots beat the Dolphins, the only way the Bills visit if they put on the ultimate tank job against the absolutely horrible Jets.

If I were Harbaugh, I would have done the same thing. Herbert has taken a ridiculous beating this season, especially since his two All-Pro tackles went down. He is currently third in times sacked (54), and leads the league by far in times hit (129).

Anyways, on with the show.

2-8-NE 28 (7:20) (Shotgun) D.Maye pass short middle to E.Chism to NYJ 42 for 30 yards (J.Clark) [M.Clemons].

1-10-NYJ 42 (6:38) (Shotgun) T.Henderson left end to NYJ 30 for 12 yards (Q.Stiggers).

1-10-NYJ 30 (5:56) R.Stevenson up the middle to NYJ 19 for 11 yards (E.Watts).

1-10-NYJ 19 (5:14) (Shotgun) D.Maye pass incomplete deep right to K.Williams. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Stephens, Defensive Pass Interference, 18 yards, enforced at NYJ 19 - No Play. X9

1-1-NYJ 1 (5:09) T.Munford reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.